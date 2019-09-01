The Wha at Electric Picnic: Classic punk-pop spiked with The Strokes

Review: The Kilkenny four-piece carry off their set with no small panache

Electric Picnic 2019: The Wha, staunchly determined to get the job done

Electric Picnic 2019: The Wha, staunchly determined to get the job done

 

THE WHA

Cosby stage
★★★☆☆
Bunches of mates, curious family members, stray waifs looking for some respite, a few interested music-industry people hoping to be impressed: such is the current landscape for the Kilkenny band The Wha. Still in their teens, and with a debut single, Innocents, just released, the four-piece band were signed by a UK-based indie label a few months ago, so right now it’s really all to play for. For a band so young to have influences that date back to the late 1970s isn’t as novel as it used to be. What makes a difference is that, much like the music they are influenced by, there are no airs or graces about anything they do; instead they have a staunchly determined attitude to just get the job done. Musically, we’re talking about classic punk-pop – Jonathan Richman, Squeeze, The Jam, early Elvis Costello – spiked with the likes of The Strokes and The Vaccines. Not by any means templates for a new movement, the songs at least zip by with no small panache. Whether or not we have experienced the real Wha or the provisional Wha remains to be seen. Whatch this space?

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.