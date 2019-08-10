The week’s best rock and pop gigs

Saturday, August 10

AE Mak

Workman’s Club, Dublin theworkmansclub.com/events/ae-mak/

When it comes to visual representation, too many music acts either ignore it or engage with it in the wrong way. Cue stage left Dundalk’s Aoife McCann, who has, over the past few years, developed a really good eye (and mindset) for complementing her high-grade, carefully experimental art-pop with a visual aesthetic that flows naturally alongside the music. We will be seeing and hearing much more of McCann as the year progresses, but this one is as good a start as any to experience her numerous talents. TCL

Carnival of Funk

Connolly’s of Leap, Cork connollysofleap.com/event/carnival-of-funk

Bringing the funk from day into night, Connolly’s is hosting some of Ireland’s best acts and collectives from 1pm until 1am. Footnotes, Soul Dance Records and Gridlock are taking over the smoking area for the outdoor party and Backroad Smokers Club, Quangodelic and Bobby & The Blunts will be taking care of business inside. Tickets cost a fiver if you arrive before 5pm and the price will then leap to €12. Once you step foot inside, you can dance, booze and feast until can do no more. LB

Sunday, August 11

Cathal Coughlan

Cleere’s Theatre, Kilkenny kilkennyarts.ie/programme/cathal-coughlan

Also Monday 12

As part of the Kilkenny Arts Festival, Cathal Coughlan is performing at the intimate Cleere’s theatre for two nights. As is Coughlan’s wont, he is playing with perception – the shows, says the festival website, “offer the first glimpses of [his] satirical new persona, Co-Aklan”. What this really means is anyone’s guess, but it’s clear from the programme that the singular songwriter and performer is embarking on a broader phase of his creative career. Mixing back catalogue songs (definitely Microdisney, possibly Fatima Mansions) with new work inspired by Franz Kafka and Bertolt Brecht, once again Coughlan evades the obvious. TCL

Tuesday, August 13

Durand Jones & the Indications

Whelan’s, Dublin whelanslive.com

Also Wednesday 14, Dolan’s, Limerick dolans.ie

Old school R&B/soul that tips a hat to doo-wop harmonies and ballads – infused with taut rhythmic shoves – is a little bit like discovering lost treasure. Once faithfully delivered on stages large and small by the likes of Sharon Jones and Charles Bradley (both, sadly, have died in the past three years), there is, as always, a new breed. Enter Durand Jones & the Indications, a much-admired band in thrall to Brooklyn’s Daptone label (which releases mighty fine soul/R&B, including that of Jones and Bradley) that knows their Curtis Mayfields from their Otis Reddings. In short: go see, get sweaty. TCL

Wednesday, August 14

Killing Joke

Academy, Dublin ticketmaster.ie

Did Nirvana go beyond mere inspiration? Did Nine Inch Nails remix them? Did Metallica celebrate them? British group Killing Joke were never the easiest to love, but it would be unwise to dismiss their crucial influence as post-punk pioneers. Still fronted by Jaz Coleman, the band may have come some distance in years from their London beginnings, but their mix of industrial/dub/metal music has managed to hang in there in no uncertain ways. Indeed, unusually for such a veteran band, the latest incarnation features all four original members. Still hanging on? There’s life in the old dogs yet. TCL

Thursday, August 15

All Saints

Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin leopardstown.com/race-meetings/ calendar/bulmers-live-at-leopardstown

Bringing the Bulmers Live series of gigs at Leopardstown Racecourse to a close, UK group All Saints break the comeback mould by virtue of their 2016 album, Red Flag, and last year’s Testament, both of which smartly updated their electro-R&B/pop, giving them more singalong songs to perform than just their best-known hits. This said, we’d safely bet there won’t be anyone at this gig who won’t want to hear the likes of Never Ever, Pure Shores, Bootie Call, and Black Coffee. Classy songs by a classy all-female group forever in the shadows of the lesser talented, bigger hyped Spice Girls. TCL

Friday, August 16

The Murder Capital

Button Factory, Dublin ticketmaster.ie

As smart-looking a band as you’ll see anywhere (think monochrome Mancunian-style post-punk with a marked preference for a good leather belt and a finger-pinched cigarette), The Murder Capital are, much more crucially, providers of pugnacious and emotive music. They have been around for the best part of two years, slugging it out with the likes of their friends Fontaines D.C. while simultaneously writing the kind of urgent, ferocious songs that define the term “take no prisoners”. This gig acts as the launching pad for their highly anticipated debut album, When I Have Fears. Heads. Will. Roll. TCL

Another Love Story

Killyon Manor, Meath anotherlovestory.ie/tickets/

Also Saturday 17, Sunday 18

Very few festivals can claim that their focus is on community and in its sixth year, Another Love Story has become a bustling community of its own. Handpicking the finest in Irish musicians (Redneck Manifesto, Maria Somerville, Ailbhe Reddy), DJs (Claire Beck, Kate Brennan Harding, Cian Ó Cíobháin) and inviting special international guests over (Christian Loffler), the emphasis is on intimate gigs, silliness and a considerate approach to partying. One of a kind, it’s the summer fling you can look forward to again and again. LB

Saturday, August 17

Love Sensation

Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin ticketmaster.ie

Also Sunday 18

It pitches itself as the party of the summer and judging by the line-up and the general vibe of Love Sensation, that’s exactly what it will be. Brought to you by the people behind DJ/club collective Mother, the inaugural Love Sensation features performances by Lily Allen, Kelis, Soulé, Clean Bandit, Gossip, Le Galaxie, and way, way too many more to list here. Add in the usual festival supplementary items such as food stalls, bars, art installations, relaxevous zones, a community area, and a funfair, this mother of an event – aimed at the LGBT+ community and their mates – looks set to run and run. Frankly, we like the cut and strut of it. Your MC across the two-day event is Panti Bliss. TCL

Lime and Fancy: Cruel Summer

Wigwam, Dublin facebook.com/events/2363670300546125

If the heat has you driven half mad, you can celebrate the end of summer with Lime and Fancy. Promising a mix of Italo Disco, 80s and 90s oddities, you can kiss the hot n’ sweaty days goodbye and start planning rainy days and either cosy nights in by the fire or wild nights out, taking refuge from the storm with the Cruel Summer edition of their night. Expect Bananarama (of course), Enya, Duran Duran, A Flock of Seagulls and just a smattering of Madonna. LB

Jamie Behan

Dali, Cork facebook.com/events/1128830997317731

Join Jamie Behan, the head of Cork’s techno record label and beloved club night Bastardo Electrico, for his swift return to Dali. It’s not long since he played alongside Manchester’s Setaoc Mass at Dali’s monthly techno night Under the Rose but Behan is rearing to go for another night of banging tunes and filthy techno. Tickets are only available on the door for this one and if you get there before 11pm, it will cost you only a tenner. You will be charged €20 in after 11pm. LB

Leftfield

Monroe’s, Galway ticketweb.ie

After a full summer programme of electronic and dance gigs, Monroe’s are calling in the big guns to lay the summer to rest. Join the London techno and trip-hop act Leftfield who have been going strong since 1989, tearing up the festival trail with their live shows and DJ sets. Founding member Neil Barnes will be the master of ceremonies for this event, unleashing “modern dance floor weapons” during his DJ set. Doors are open from 11pm and support comes from Tripdisco. LB

Fehdah

Workman’s Club, Dublin theworkmansclub.com/events/fehdah/

Music clearly runs in the family – Fehdah, aka Emma Garnett, is the sister of Sallay, aka Loah. While Sallay is presently wowing London crowds in the Barbican production of Jesus Christ Superstar, Fehdah is gearing up for her own stylish solo adventures. If you can imagine a sophisticated, slinky yet humid blend of African rhythms, neo-soul and electronic R&B, then your thoughts are very much on the money. TCL

Sunday, August 18

Bukkake presents Love Sensation After Party

Opium, Dublin eventbrite.ie

If you still have a fire in your belly after the final song is played at the inaugural outing of Love Sensation, the team has got you covered with their official after party. Taking over two rooms in Opium, they’ve got 2FM legend Jenny Greene playing the main room, along with DJs Paddy Scahill, Rafa Mafra and Sean Ratchford, and Stephen Dowling will be taking care of matters in the Pop Lounge. Entry is valid only with a festival ticket or wristband. LB