The very best trad gigs: Séamus Ennis concert to global harp festival

Saturday 26th

Patrick O’Keeffe Festival

Various venues, Castleisland patrickokeeffefestival.com

The Sliabh Luachra fiddle master, Patrick O’Keeffe left a legacy that resonates throughout our tradition, and not just within the confines of the Rushy Glen. This year’s gathering is a testament to the man’s impact. From Téada and Séamus Begley to Jack Talty, John Daly and Aidan Connolly, along with festival regulars Gerry Harrington and Tim Dennehy, there will be tunes and songs for all appetites.

Matt Cranitch’s launch lecture will set the scene for late-night musings about the finer points of O’Keeffe’s tunes, teaching methods and bespoke notation.

Saturday 26th

Séamus Ennis Grand Centenary Concert

Holmpatrick Church of Ireland, Skerries 8pm €25/€10 eventbrite.ie

A fine line up of musicians gather to celebrate the centenary of the late iconic piper, broadcaster and archivist, Séamus Ennis. His son, Christopher joins Finbar Furey, Martin Hayes, Paddy Keenan, Gerry Banjo O’Connor, Caitlin Nic Gabhann and Ciarán O’Maonaigh, Leo Rickard and Raphy Doyle, Siobhán Moore, Bill Haneman and Séamus Wade, and Ray, Fionnula, Aido and Helen Lawlor. A fitting tribute to a musician who spent much of life in The Naul, near this north county Dublin coastal town.

Saturday 26th

Achill International Harp Festival

Various venues, Achill Island, until Monday

Catriona MacKay will be travelling from Scotland for the Achill International Harp Festival.

This year’s celebration of all aspects of the harp extends its reach far and wide, with harpists travelling from Scotland (Catriona MacKay), Wales (Ben Creighton Griffiths), Mexico (Tlen Huicani) and as far afield as Colombia, from where a young harp ensemble are travelling to perform with Liam Ó Maonlaí. Anchored by some of our finest harpists, including Laoise Kelly, Kathleen Loughnane, Síle Denvir and Elaine Hogan, this is likely to be many harpists’ dream gathering.

Saturday 26th

The Vision Symphony with Dave Flynn’s Irish Memory Orchestra

Glór, Ennis 8.30pm €20/€18/€15 glor.ie

World premiere of a unique symphony that sees Dave Flynn’s Irish Memory Orchestra join with visually impaired and blind musicians. Also featuring the Visionaries Choir, led by Frank Kelly. The Orchestra will be conducted by Bjorn Bantock and performers will include Jack Talty, piper Mark Redmond, harpist Anne-Marie O’Farrell and guitarist Niwel Tsumbu.

Wednesday 30th

Máire Ní Ghráda and Cónal Ó Gráda

Glór, Ennis 8,30pm €10 glor.ie

The second concert in this autumn/winter Words and Music series, piper and Clare resident Máire Ní Ghráda is joined by her brother, flute player Cónal, (a member of The Raw Bar Collective) for an intimate performance.