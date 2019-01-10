The Twilight Sad: It Won/t Be Like This All the Time review: fine fifth album from great Scots

Album:

It Won/t Be Like This All the Time Artist:

The Twilight Sad Label:

Rock Action Genre:

Alternative

All the right people have been making favourable noises about The Twilight Sad for quite some time. Robert Smith has repeatedly called them his favourite band, evangelically lavishing them with praise and numerous support slots.

Fellow Scottish post-rock pioneers Mogwai love them so much that they’ve just signed them to their Rock Action record label, while Andy Weatherall has lent them his remarkable remix Midas touch, which famously worked wonders for My Bloody Valentine and Primal Scream.

This quintet originating from Kilsyth, a market town between Glasgow and Stirling, richly deserve similar exposure and acclaim. While they are strong echoes of post-punk behemoths like Joy Division, Public Image Ltd, Siouxsie and the Banshees, and The Cure, The Twilight Sad have diligently fashioned a singular, muscular and propulsive sound, topped off by the extremely Scottish lead vocals of James Graham, who credits Aidan Moffat and Arab Strap for the inspiration to proudly sing in his own accent.

The results are 11 cracking tunes that yet again prove that when it comes to alternative music, Scotland still spectacularly punches well above its weight. The Twilight Sad merit a place in the upper echelons in the pantheon of Scottish pop.