The Spice Girls at Croke Park: Everything you need to know

When do they play?

The Spice Girls begin their world tour in Dublin’s Croke Park on Friday evening. With 75,000 people expected to attend, organisers say it will be one of the biggest shows the stadium has held. The girl band have not performed live together since 2012.

What time should I arrive?

There is no queuing allowed prior to gates opening at 6pm. Supporting act Jess Glynne is due on stage at 7pm and The Spice Girls are expected from 8.15pm. The concert is due to finish between 10.30-10.45pm.

How do I get there?

Patrons have been asked to use public transport to and from the concert. Croke Park in Dublin 3 is bordered by Clonliffe Road, Ballybough Road and the North Circular Road. Bus, Rail, Dart and Luas transport options will bring you within 15 minutes’ walk of the stadium.

Good tip: The extension of the Luas Green Line from the south of the city to O’Connell Street and Parnell Street is very close to Croke Park. Visit dublinbus.ie, luas.ie, and irishrail.ie for further information on public transport.

There are several car parks in the vicinity of Croke Park, including:

Clonliffe College

Q-Park Clerys, Marlborough St., Dublin 1

Mater Hospital Car Park

Park Rite Parnell

Park Rite Irish life

Park Rite IFSC

Park Rite Fleet Street

Park Rite Arnott’s

Is there a traffic management plan?

Roads surrounding Croke Park will be closed or restricted to resident access before and after the concert. Please follow the direction of gardaí and security staff. Visit garda.ie for full details.

Post-concert plan: Concert goers exiting the Hogan Stand will be directed to exit by a planned route onto Jones Road. People are requested not to congregate in the vicinity of Croke Park Hotel as this causes a serious obstruction to crowd movement in that area. Gardaí will move waiting persons in this area.

People exiting via Clonliffe Road and via North Circular Road are asked by gardaí not enter onto Jones Road or Russell Street. Please arrange to meet friends at a place a distance away from Jones Road.

Traffic restrictions: Barriers will be erected at the following locations. Only authorised traffic will be permitted to access.

North Circular Road/Russell Street.

Lower Drumcondra Road/Whitworth Place.

Lower Drumcondra Road/Fitzroy Avenue.

Clonliffe Road/Jones Road.

Clonliffe Road/St Joseph’s Avenue.

Clonliffe Road/St James Avenue.

Ballybough Road/Foster Terrace.

Ballybough Road/Sackville Avenue.

Ballybough Road/Clonliffe Avenue A.

Ballybough Road/Clonliffe Avenue B.

Ballybough Road/Ballybough Bridge.

In addition to the above, barriers will also be erected at the following locations, thereby closing the remainder of streets to form a full Garda cordon.

Clonliffe Road.

Lower Drumcondra Road/Clonliffe Road.

Ballybough Road/Clonliffe Road.

North Circular Road/Belvedere Avenue.

North Circular Road/Lower Sherrard Street.

North Circular Road/Portland Street.

Lower Drumcondra Rd/Binns Bridge.

Lower Drumcondra Road/Clonliffe College entry laneway.

North Circular Road/North Charles Street/ Mountjoy Parade.

North Circular Road/Richmond Street North.

North Circular Road/St Margaret’s Avenue.

Mountjoy Square East/Fitzgibbon Street.

North Circular Road will close at North Circular Road/North Charles Street and North Circular Road/Belvedere Road. Traffic will be diverted around this section of North Circular Road.

The following road closures will be implemented in order to restrict all traffic movement into Mountjoy Square, and allow for traffic flows in both directions on North Circular Road. The closures outlined will be removed where a decision to close North Circular Road is required.

Gardiner Street/Mountjoy Square North.

Gardiner Street/Mountjoy Square South.

Gardiner Street/Belvedere Court.

Are there any tickets left?

While the event is sold out, MCD said it has been able to release a small number of tickets now that they have “full staging and production requirements”.

“They are being released as we acquire them. It’s great news for fans that they can acquire tickets if they missed out, there are some tickets but there is a limited number,” a spokesman for MCD said.

Gardaí have also warned to buy tickets to the show from accredited sources only.

What’s the security?

At a press conference in Croke Park on Tuesday, Garda inspector Tony Gallagher said there will 150 gardai working at the event and a “robust policing plan” will be in place.

“We would ask fans to start arriving to the stadium early and over a period of time to allow for security checks that have to be carried out,” he said.

Strict security checks will be in operation and organisers have asked patrons not to bring bags larger than A4 size. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities.

Umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, glasses or cans will not be permitted at the event.

What’s the weather forecast?

There may be some showers on Friday afternoon, but the forecast at time of publication is for warm sunny conditions in the evening, and temperatures of 17 degrees, falling to 14 degrees by 10pm. Nevertheless, concert goers have been asked to dress “appropriately” for the outdoor event.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, small digital cameras are permitted. Please note that any camera with a long or detachable lens will be classified as a professional camera and these are not permitted. Video cameras and iPads are also prohibited. Please note failure to abide by these rules will result in the prohibited item being confiscated.

More information?

An app which provides information in relation to the event is available from www.event.app.