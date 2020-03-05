The Script at 3Arena, Dublin: Everything you need to know

Dublin trio The Script have come a long way in a relatively short space of time. In just over 10 years, Danny O’Donoghue, Mark Sheehan and Glen Power have gone from little-known background writers/producers (O’Donoghue and Sheehan, specifically, for the likes of Britney Spears and Boyz II Men) to selling more than 20 million copies of their albums. The band’s most recent record, the emotive, often poignant Sunsets & Full Moons, nabbed the number one spot here and in the UK, which – along with the success of their previous five – is why the Belfast and Dublin shows are sold out. – Tony Clayton-Lea

When and where is the gig?

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 5th, 6th and 7th at 3Arena in Dublin.

Are tickets available?

All tickets are sold out. Concertgoers are advised to buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What time should I arrive and what are the stage times?

Doors open at 6.30pm. Support act Becky Hill will be onstage at 7.35pm. The Script will make their entrance at 8.40pm.

What songs will The Script play?

The set list for the Sunset & Full Moons tour has been fairly consistent, so expect the following songs and perhaps some surprises for the hometown shows:

Something Unreal

Superheroes

Talk You Down

If You Don’t Love Yourself

Rain

Good Ol’ Days /jump around

Nothing

If You Could See Me Now

No Man Is an Island

Run Through Walls

Never Seen Anything “Quite Like You”

Science & Faith

The Man Who Can’t Be Moved

Millionaires

Hot Summer Nights

Six Degrees of Separation

Hall of Fame

Encore: The Last Time, Breakeven, For the First Time

What’s the security?

All bags will be searched at the door. Bottles, cans, selfie sticks, large umbrellas, iPads and other tablets, video cameras, professional cameras, audio recorders, GoPros, large posters (A3 or bigger), large flags on poles, belt chains and laser pointers are prohibited, along with anything that could be seen as a weapon. Large bags, backpacks and suitcases aren’t allowed into the arena, and there are no cloakroom facilities. With all this in mind, best to pack light and just bring what you need. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult (over 18) and the standing area is strictly over 14s only.

Can I take photographs?

No cameras or recording devices will be allowed into the arena, but you can bring and use your smartphone for photos and videos.

Accessibility

3Arena asks people with accessibility requirements to contact the venue for details of facilities and companion tickets. You can also call Ticketmaster’s special-needs hotline, on 0818-903001 (Republic of Ireland), 0333-3219996 (Northern Ireland and Britain) or 00-353-818-903001 (international).