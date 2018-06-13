The National at Donnybrook stadium: Everything you need to know

As one of the latest outdoor music venues on the scene, Donnybrook Stadium (aka Energia Park) is wetting its head with a fine host of gigs this summer. Things will kick off on June 15th and 16th with a double bill of The National, followed by Future Islands on June 17th and finishing off with 2FM’s Live With Jenny Greene and RTÉ Concert Orchestra on June 21st.

If you’re used to going to Donnybrook for Leinster matches or, in a former life, underage discos, the Energia gigs will be a bit of a culture shock. The National gigs are acting as a mini two-day indie festival as the Ohio band have carefully curated the line-up, calling in musical friends from across the globe as guests.

Friday’s gig will see John Grant, Lisa Hannigan, Jay Som and Preoccupations taking you from afternoon into night and Saturday will have Villagers, Cate Le Bon, Dream Wife and Rostam. Not bad at all, especially when Grant, Hannigan and Villagers regularly sell out headline gigs of their own here. The last time The National played here was to a full house in Vicar Street in September, a gig that made many people’s end of year lists. Stalwart performers, they’ve been known to bring the house down

No strangers to the outdoor Irish gig, Future Islands are the epitome of a good time. Their last show in Iveagh Gardens last summer saw the Baltimore group throwing on the Irish football strip only to add to the already ecstatic energy. And in what’s fast becoming an Irish institution of its own, 2FM’s Jenny Greene leads the charge with some of the best dance tracks from the 90s as the RTÉ Concert Orchestra add some strings and drama to the affair.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming gigs in Energia Park.

Are tickets still available?

Yup. For The National’s gigs, tickets are available for the June 15th show and limited tickets are available for the June 16th show (both priced at €76) and two-day tickets are available for €136. Tickets are also still available for Future Islands on June 17th (€63) and for 2FM’s Live With Jenny Greene & RTÉ Orchestra on June 21st (€49.50).

What time does everything kick off?

Gates open at 2pm for both of The National gigs, 3.30pm for Future Islands and at 8pm for Jenny Greene. Here are the stage times:

Friday June 15th

Preoccupations - 3.15pm

Jaysom - 4.30pm

Lisa Hannigan - 5.45pm

John Grant - 7pm

The National - 8.30pm

Saturday June 16th

Rostam - 3.15pm

Dream Wife - 4.30pm

Cate Le Bon - 5.45pm

Villagers - 7pm

The National - 8.30pm

Sunday June 17th

Pillow Queens - 4.30pm

Idles - 5.45pm

Mercury Rev - 7pm

Future Islands - 8.30pm

What will they play?

The National are putting a large focus on their latest album Sleep Well Beast but, ever gracious, they give old favourites from Boxer and High Violet a whirl too. Here’s the setlist from The National’s June 10th gig in Helsinki, Finland:

Nobody Else Will Be There

The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness

Don’t Swallow the Cap

Walk It Back

Guilty Party

Bloodbuzz Ohio

I Need My Girl

Day I Die

Carin at the Liquor Store

Graceless

Fake Empire

Rylan

Mr. November

Terrible Love

About Today

In the Future Islands’ recent gig in Berlin they delivered a chock-a-block set list. Here’s what they played on June 9th:

Tybee Island

Aladdin

Ran

Beauty of the Road

A Dream of You and Me

Time on Her Side

Walking Through That Door

North Star

Long Flight

Balance

Before the Bridge

Doves

Cave

Through the Roses

A Song for Our Grandfathers

Ancient Water

Seasons (Waiting On You)

Tin Man

Spirit

Back in the Tall Grass

Inch of Dust

Vireo’s Eye

Fall from Grace

Little Dreamer

What will the weather be like?

The weather for this weekend should average 16 degrees and there’s a little bit of drizzle predicted on Friday evening and early Saturday and Sunday. Things will be a little bit cooler for the Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, with temperatures dropping to 11 degrees with no rain predicted.

How do I get there... and get home?

Gig goers are encouraged to use public transport to and from the gigs to ease traffic in the area. There is no parking available at the venue but there will be limited on-street parking in the area. Luckily, Donnybrook is well tended to in terms of traffic and if you fancy walking in and out it’s approximately 40 minutes on foot from the Stephen’s Green area.

By bus: The Dublin Bus routes that service Donnybrook are the number 10 and 46A and they will drop you on the same road as the venue.

What about disabled access facilities?

Accessible tickets are available and you can book them through Ticketmaster on: 0818903001 (Republic of Ireland), 03333219996 (Northern Ireland & UK), 00353 818 903 001 (International).

What about security?

Backpacks and large bags will not be allowed into the venue. Bags measuring no more than A4 size (21cm × 29.7cm) will be permitted into the event. Bags will be searched on entry to the event so to keep queues moving, pack as lightly as possible.

You will also be searched at the entrance to the event which may include a full body pat down and/or use of hand held metal detectors. Any items that may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon, or that may cause danger or disruption to any other persons at the event, will be confiscated.

Banned items include: Umbrellas, any large-lens professional cameras or any form of video recorder, flag poles, selfie sticks, sticks for banners, any item that may be used as a weapon, bottles, glass vessels, cans, flasks, frisbees, illegal substances, scooters, skateboards or other skates, laser devices, prams or pushchairs, inflatable or folding chairs, suitcases, laptops, illegal merchandise, hampers and cool boxes, air horns, and all animals except service dogs and guide dogs.

Will alcohol and food be available?

Food stalls and bars are available inside the venue but no alcohol or drinks can be brought into the venue, except for water and soft drinks that are in a sealed plastic bottle, measuring up to 500ml.

Are there any age limits?

Under 16s must be accompanied by a guardian or parent over the age of 18. The bars operate a Challenge 21 policy and acceptable forms of ID include a passport, Garda Age Card and driving license.