The National at Donnybrook stadium: Everything you need to know
John Grant, Lisa Hannigan, Villagers, Cate Le Bon, Rostam, Jay Som, Preoccupations and Dream Wife will play the two-day mini-festival
As one of the latest outdoor music venues on the scene, Donnybrook Stadium (aka Energia Park) is wetting its head with a fine host of gigs this summer. Things will kick off on June 15th and 16th with a double bill of The National, followed by Future Islands on June 17th and finishing off with 2FM’s Live With Jenny Greene and RTÉ Concert Orchestra on June 21st.
If you’re used to going to Donnybrook for Leinster matches or, in a former life, underage discos, the Energia gigs will be a bit of a culture shock. The National gigs are acting as a mini two-day indie festival as the Ohio band have carefully curated the line-up, calling in musical friends from across the globe as guests.
Friday’s gig will see John Grant, Lisa Hannigan, Jay Som and Preoccupations taking you from afternoon into night and Saturday will have Villagers, Cate Le Bon, Dream Wife and Rostam. Not bad at all, especially when Grant, Hannigan and Villagers regularly sell out headline gigs of their own here. The last time The National played here was to a full house in Vicar Street in September, a gig that made many people’s end of year lists. Stalwart performers, they’ve been known to bring the house down
No strangers to the outdoor Irish gig, Future Islands are the epitome of a good time. Their last show in Iveagh Gardens last summer saw the Baltimore group throwing on the Irish football strip only to add to the already ecstatic energy. And in what’s fast becoming an Irish institution of its own, 2FM’s Jenny Greene leads the charge with some of the best dance tracks from the 90s as the RTÉ Concert Orchestra add some strings and drama to the affair.
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming gigs in Energia Park.
Are tickets still available?
Yup. For The National’s gigs, tickets are available for the June 15th show and limited tickets are available for the June 16th show (both priced at €76) and two-day tickets are available for €136. Tickets are also still available for Future Islands on June 17th (€63) and for 2FM’s Live With Jenny Greene & RTÉ Orchestra on June 21st (€49.50).
What time does everything kick off?
Gates open at 2pm for both of The National gigs, 3.30pm for Future Islands and at 8pm for Jenny Greene. Here are the stage times:
Friday June 15th
- Preoccupations - 3.15pm
- Jaysom - 4.30pm
- Lisa Hannigan - 5.45pm
- John Grant - 7pm
- The National - 8.30pm
Saturday June 16th
- Rostam - 3.15pm
- Dream Wife - 4.30pm
- Cate Le Bon - 5.45pm
- Villagers - 7pm
- The National - 8.30pm
Sunday June 17th
- Pillow Queens - 4.30pm
- Idles - 5.45pm
- Mercury Rev - 7pm
- Future Islands - 8.30pm
What will they play?
The National are putting a large focus on their latest album Sleep Well Beast but, ever gracious, they give old favourites from Boxer and High Violet a whirl too. Here’s the setlist from The National’s June 10th gig in Helsinki, Finland:
- Nobody Else Will Be There
- The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
- Don’t Swallow the Cap
- Walk It Back
- Guilty Party
- Bloodbuzz Ohio
- I Need My Girl
- Day I Die
- Carin at the Liquor Store
- Graceless
- Fake Empire
- Rylan
- Mr. November
- Terrible Love
- About Today
In the Future Islands’ recent gig in Berlin they delivered a chock-a-block set list. Here’s what they played on June 9th:
- Tybee Island
- Aladdin
- Ran
- Beauty of the Road
- A Dream of You and Me
- Time on Her Side
- Walking Through That Door
- North Star
- Long Flight
- Balance
- Before the Bridge
- Doves
- Cave
- Through the Roses
- A Song for Our Grandfathers
- Ancient Water
- Seasons (Waiting On You)
- Tin Man
- Spirit
- Back in the Tall Grass
- Inch of Dust
- Vireo’s Eye
- Fall from Grace
- Little Dreamer
What will the weather be like?
The weather for this weekend should average 16 degrees and there’s a little bit of drizzle predicted on Friday evening and early Saturday and Sunday. Things will be a little bit cooler for the Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, with temperatures dropping to 11 degrees with no rain predicted.
How do I get there... and get home?
Gig goers are encouraged to use public transport to and from the gigs to ease traffic in the area. There is no parking available at the venue but there will be limited on-street parking in the area. Luckily, Donnybrook is well tended to in terms of traffic and if you fancy walking in and out it’s approximately 40 minutes on foot from the Stephen’s Green area.
- By bus: The Dublin Bus routes that service Donnybrook are the number 10 and 46A and they will drop you on the same road as the venue.
- By train: The DART Station at Lansdowne road is a 15-minute walk from the venue.
What about disabled access facilities?
Accessible tickets are available and you can book them through Ticketmaster on: 0818903001 (Republic of Ireland), 03333219996 (Northern Ireland & UK), 00353 818 903 001 (International).
What about security?
Backpacks and large bags will not be allowed into the venue. Bags measuring no more than A4 size (21cm × 29.7cm) will be permitted into the event. Bags will be searched on entry to the event so to keep queues moving, pack as lightly as possible.
You will also be searched at the entrance to the event which may include a full body pat down and/or use of hand held metal detectors. Any items that may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon, or that may cause danger or disruption to any other persons at the event, will be confiscated.
Banned items include: Umbrellas, any large-lens professional cameras or any form of video recorder, flag poles, selfie sticks, sticks for banners, any item that may be used as a weapon, bottles, glass vessels, cans, flasks, frisbees, illegal substances, scooters, skateboards or other skates, laser devices, prams or pushchairs, inflatable or folding chairs, suitcases, laptops, illegal merchandise, hampers and cool boxes, air horns, and all animals except service dogs and guide dogs.
Will alcohol and food be available?
Food stalls and bars are available inside the venue but no alcohol or drinks can be brought into the venue, except for water and soft drinks that are in a sealed plastic bottle, measuring up to 500ml.
Are there any age limits?
Under 16s must be accompanied by a guardian or parent over the age of 18. The bars operate a Challenge 21 policy and acceptable forms of ID include a passport, Garda Age Card and driving license.