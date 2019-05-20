The Magic Flute review: Riveting music, touching, satisfying performances

Caroline Staunton directs an entertaining, thought-provoking Mozart production for Irish National Opera

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Michael Dungan

The Magic Flute: Nick Pritchard as Tamino and Anna Devin as Pamina in Irish National Opera’s new production. Photograph: Pat Redmond

The Magic Flute: Nick Pritchard as Tamino and Anna Devin as Pamina in Irish National Opera’s new production. Photograph: Pat Redmond

 

The Magic Flute

National Opera House, Wexford
★★★★☆
With the lights dimmed but the curtain yet to rise on the opening night of Irish National Opera’s new production of The Magic Flute, and no hint yet of how this classic would be told this time, there was just Mozart’s music.

No one better to pen an overture bursting with excitement, high spirits and promise. And the conductor and Baroque specialist Peter Whelan maximised its impact of delight, drawing from the Irish Chamber Orchestra the kind of crisp, zesty energy associated with period performance. It riveted you, and you sat there thinking, This feels like it’s going to be very good.

And it was. Whelan and his players maintained their vivid Mozart throughout, lithely partnering the singing, antics and moralising on stage. The soprano Anna Devin led a young, well-matched ensemble, capping her turn as the damsel in distress with a touching, unfussy performance of Pamina’s act-two lament (“Ach, ich fühl’s”) as she misconstrues Prince Tamino’s refusal to speak. He is, of course, the wimpiest hero in all opera, presenting tenors with a peculiar challenge, met here with grace and a warm lyricism by Nick Pritchard.

In Sarastro’s famously low notes, and in the even more famous high, acrobatic ones for the soprano in the Queen of the Night’s show-stopping aria, Lukas Jakobski and Kim Sheehan both gave good accounts, satisfying and fearless

The prince – and indeed everyone else – is dwarfed by the towering presence of Sarastro, the high priest, brought to life by the 198cm (6ft 6in) Polish bass Lukas Jakobski, as though the prince’s trial by ordeal were under the exacting supervision of Paul O’Connell.

In the part’s famously low notes, and in the even more famous high, acrobatic ones for the soprano Kim Sheehan in the Queen of the Night’s show-stopping aria, both singers gave good accounts, satisfying and fearless.

The Magic Flute’s most relatable and endearing character is the prince’s lovelorn sidekick, Papageno, played with very funny but precisely judged comic understatement by Gavan Ring in his farewell to the baritone range as he now switches to tenor.

In keeping with its objectives, INO assigned most other parts to Irish singers, some still establishing a foothold, others – such as the Berlin-based Padraic Rowan, as the Speaker – invited home from careers abroad.

As director, Caroline Staunton – with the abstracted Victorian designs of Ciaran Bagnall and costumes of Katie Davenport – firmly though subtly asks us to question what audiences often traditionally accept: the story’s patriarchal, even misogynist attitude to women; the racist othering of the creepy villain, Monostatos; and how Enlightenment reasoning can oppress us just as severely as the landed gentry once oppressed tenants.

Continues nightly from Tuesday, May 21st, until Saturday, May 25th (plus matinees on Thursday and Saturday), at the Gaiety Theatre, Dublin; . See irishnationalopera.ie has full details, including scheduled cast changes

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.