The Gloaming announce four Dublin concerts, their only live shows in 2018

The four-night residency at the National Concert Hall in March will be band's only shows in 2018

Updated: 11 minutes ago

The Gloaming. Photograph: Rich Gilligan

The Gloaming. Photograph: Rich Gilligan

 

The Gloaming have announced a four-night residency at the National Concert Hall for March 2018

The band will kick off the shows on March 5th, with tickets going on sale on Friday, November 17th. These will be their only shows in the world in 2018.

The NCH has become something of a home for the group. To date they’ve sold out 17 night there, with seven shows in the hall in 2017.

The band are mostly touring other project at the moment. Martin Hayes and and Dennis Cahill are on the road with Doug Wieselman and Liz Knowles as the Martin Hayes Quartet. Iarla O’Lionaird is touring with Eighth Blackbird. Caoimhin O’Raghallaigh is performing with This Is How We Fly. And among the acts who have recently worked with Thomas Bartlett are St Vincent, The National, Sufjan Stevens and Father John Misty.

Tickets are priced from €40 and will be available through Ticketmaster.com.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.