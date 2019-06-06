The Cure at Malahide Castle: Everything you need to know

Who is playing and when?

After Snow Patrol’s opening Friday-night concert in this year’s Malahide Castle summer series, the mighty Cure take over on Saturday. It’s more than 40 years since The Cure released their debut album, Three Imaginary Boys, since when they have, with Robert Smith continuously at the controls, maintained their status as one of the most successful postpunk bands. It is more than a decade since they released new material – 4:13 Dream, from 2008 – but by December, we have read, a new album will have been recorded and released. In the meantime stand up and be counted as an any-age fan at this sold-out gig.

Who are the support acts?

The English band Ride, the Scottish outfit The Twilight Sad and the Dundalk Choice Music Prize nominees Just Mustard.

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 4pm. Bear in mind that Hogan’s Gate, near Malahide Dart station, will be the only pedestrian access to the grounds. And plan and book your return travel beforehand. It’s a long walk back to the city.

How do I get there – and home again?

The concert entrance is about a 10-minute walk from Malahide Dart station – the organisers recommend public transport, given the likely congestion and parking problems (clampers and tow trucks will be operating) for anybody who drives to the concert.

The last Darts leave for Dublin at 11.15pm and 11.35pm. Trains leave for Dundalk at 11.09pm and 12.05am. Concert buses will leave Malahide Cricket Club (follow the signs from the concert grounds) for George’s Quay, in central Dublin, after the gig, at 11pm. You can book tickets (€10) here or take your chances and see if any are left on the night.

If you do bring your car, the limited parking opens an hour before the gates.

If you’re driving from the south, via the M50, leave the motorway at junction 3 (signposted M1 Belfast/Airport), continuing on to the R139. At the roundabout take the second exit, continuing on the R139 for 2.6km. Turn left on to Malahide Road/R107. Continue for 4.2km, then take a right on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left.

If you’re driving, from the north, via the M1, leave the motorway at junction 4 (signposted R132 Swords/Malahide/Donabate). Keep right, merging on to the R132. At the roundabout take the second exit, keeping on the R132. At the next roundabout take the second exit, staying on R132. Take a slight left, merging on to Swords Road/R106 and continue for 2.9km. Turn right on to Dublin Road/R107, continue for 700m and then turn left on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left.

What about disabled access?

The car parks include designated spaces. Email access@festivalrepublic.com to register. For accessible-ticket queries call Ticketmaster on 0818-903001 (Republic of Ireland), 0333-3219996 (Northern Ireland and UK) or +353-818-903001 (international).

What will they play?

The Cure’s most recent live shows, in Sydney last week, were full sets of their album Disintegration, for its 30th anniversary. But if Saturday’s show is anything like their 40th-anniversary gig in Hyde Park in London last summer, then you can expect to hear Plainsong, Pictures of You, High, A Night Like This, The Walk, The End of the World, Lovesong, Push, In Between Days, Just Like Heaven, If Only Tonight We Could Sleep, Play for Today, A Forest, Shake Dog Shake, Burn, Fascination Street, Never Enough, From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea and Disintegration, with an encore of Lullaby, The Caterpillar, Friday I’m in Love, Close to Me, Why Can’t I Be You?, Boys Don’t Cry and Killing an Arab. At 10.15pm they might even play 10:15 Saturday Night, as they did in London.

When does it all end?

By 11pm.

Are there any tickets left?

At the time of publication Ticketmaster has some resale tickets that are being offered by fans looking to sell their extras. Buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What’s the story with security?

Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult; bring your passport, Garda age card or driving licence as evidence of your date of birth. Allow time for security checks on the way in. Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted. All bags may be searched, and this can be time-consuming, so consider going bagless for easier entry. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities. No umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, glasses or cans, among other items, will be permitted at the event.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but only with a smartphone or small camera. GoPros, professional cameras and any other recording equipment are banned.

What’s the weather forecast?

At the time of publication the forecast is for sunny spells and showers in the afternoon, with the rain more or less clearing by the time the music starts. It will still be pretty cool, though, with temperatures of 9-12 degrees. So wear decent outdoor footwear, and maybe bring suncream and a hat, too.