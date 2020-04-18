The Cranberries’ Zombie music video hits 1 billion views on YouTube

Zombie by Limerick rock band The Cranberries has become the first music video from an Irish band to reach 1 billion views on YouTube.

The major milestone was passed on Saturday making the video one of just six from the 20th century to reach it.

It comes following several months of online campaigning by fans and the band to get the video over the billion views line.

"We are so delighted with the news that Zombie has reached 1 Billion views on YouTube! 🎉 We are sure Dolores has a big, proud smile on her face too. Thank you so much to all our fans around the world for supporting us over so many years." ❤️

Surviving band members Fergal Lawler, Noel Hogan and Mike Hogan said in a statement posted on the band’s social media pages: “We are so delighted with the news that Zombie has reached 1 Billion views on YouTube. We are sure Dolores has a big, proud smile on her face too. Thank you so much to all our fans around the world for supporting us over so many years.”

The group’s lead singer, Dolores O’Riordan, died in January 2018.

Earlier this year, the band’s final studio album, In The End, was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The five other videos from the 20th century to hit 1 billion views are Guns N’ Roses’ November Rain and Sweet Child O’ Mine; Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody; Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit and A-ha’s Take On Me.