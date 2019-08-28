The Blizzards announce new album, tour and short film
The Last Great Algorithm due in October with gig dates across Ireland in winter
The Blizzards are releasing their third album independently. Photograph: Ruth Medjber
Irish pop band The Blizzards have announced a new album. The Last Great Algorithm will be released on October 15th, while an accompanying short film, The Blizzards: Behind The Music, will premiere at the Irish Film Institute in Dublin on September 20th.
The record’s first single, Who Would Want To Be In A Guitar Band?, is due to drop on the same date as the film.
“The track was borne out of the very considered feedback from a media playlister about the perception that one of our songs was ‘too guitary’. Shocked at realising that guitars were now illegal, we had two choices. Give up, or write this song,” said frontman Bressie.
Gigs , albums , films . Notions altogether https://t.co/XI0aY8Wg1T— The Blizzards (@theblizzards) August 28, 2019
The Blizzards already have two records under their belts. A Public Display of Affection and Domino Effect were released in 2006 and 2008 respectively on the Universal Music Ireland label. This time around, the band are releasing new music independently.
The film is a short documentary focusing on the last year of the band’s life, moving through a challenging industry.
Tour dates
November
22nd – Crown Live, Wexford
23rd – Whelans, Dublin
28th – Mike The Pies, Listowel
29th – De Barras, Clonakilty
30th – Dolans Warehouse, Limerick
December
6th – Kavanaghs, Portlaoise
7th – Monroes Live, Galway
27th – Cyprus Avenue, Cork
29th – The Spirit Store, Dundalk