The best traditional music gigs in Ireland this week

Four Men and A Dog in Derry, West Kerry meets Cork Gaeltacht

Siobhan Long

Four Men and a Dog, An Culturlann, Derry. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty Photography

Four Men and a Dog, An Culturlann, Derry. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty Photography

 

Saturday, February 9th

Four Men and A Dog with the Imbolc Orchestra and Michael Rooney
The Guildhall, Derry
Ever since they burst on to the scene way back in 1990, this band of reprobates have breathed so much life and mischief into a sound that’s all theirs, and theirs alone, that it’s fitting that they should celebrate their 30th birthday in the company of an orchestra of sixty of Irish and Scottish classical and traditional musicians, with orchestral arrangements by Michael Rooney. Irish traditional, bluegrass, Americana and so much more besides: these boys know how to mix it up.

Thursday, February 13th

A Woman’s Heart Orchestrated
National Concert Hall, Dublin
It’s one of the most successful Irish albums of all time, selling more than 750,000 copies in Ireland alone. Now, for the first time ever, the RTÉ Concert Orchestra presents A Woman’s Heart Orchestrated. Tonight’s performance will feature the woman who penned that memorable title song, Eleanor McEvoy along with Maura O’Connell and Wallis Bird, and the trio will perform this entire iconic album live.

Friday, February 14th

Séamus Begley, Méabh Ní Bheaglaoich and Matt Griffin
Ionad Cultúrtha, Ballyvourney, Co Cork
West Kerry wends its way to the Cork Gaeltacht for this performance by accordion player, singer and teller of the tallest of tall tales, Seamus Begley, who will be accompanied by his daughter, box player and singer, Méabh and multi-instrumentalist, Matt Griffin. Seamus’s recent performance at Temple Bar Tradfest was a timely reminder of the breadth of his tunebook and the fragility of many of his songs.

Saturday, February 15th

Andy Irvine
The Hot Spot Music Club, Greystones, Co Wicklow
The indefatigable Irvine brings his vast songbook and tune repertoire to this club scene, where it’s likely that everything from his cap doffing to Woody Guthrie, All you Fascists bound to lose to his genteel ode to the west coast of Clare and his intricate Balkan melodies will find full purchase. Irvine’s real home is on the road, where his music is the horse power that propels him on to the next night, the next rapt audience.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.