The best traditional music events this week

Tuesday 7

Christy Moore

Vicar Street (also Wed)

Bringing his voluminous song book, a veritable social history of the country, Christy Moore rations his live performances so that they are delivered with a laser sharp freshness and focus. From Joxer goes to Stuttgart to Jimmy McCarthy’s Ride On and Nancy Spain, Moore has mined deep beneath the surface of so many great stories and songs. This is one of four dates over the coming week in a venue ideally suited to Moore’s performance style: intimate, yet at its best with wide open vistas.

Gay McKeon, Seán Keane, Gearóid Keane and Seán Mone

The Cobblestone

This monthly Session with the Pipers is known for its ability to bring disparate musicians together. Tonight’s session is anchored by piper Gay McKeon, the powerhouse behind Na Píobairí Uilleann who is joined by The Chieftains’ fiddle player, Seán Keane. The pair are joined by Kildare concertina player Gearóid Keane and Armagh singer Seán Mone.

Friday 10

Lisa O’Neill

An Góilín Singers Club, 36, Parnell Square

This Cavan singer-songwriter brings her eclectic songbook to the long established singing circle that is An Góilín. Her 2019 RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Award for Rock the Machine was a reflection of the breadth and depth of her range. Cut of the same cloth as the late Margaret Barry, Lisa O’Neill has made the folk canon all her own, embellishing it with a swathe of her own songs, some written with a wide angle lens, others with a microscopic attention to detail.