The best traditional music events this week

Lisa O’Neill plays at An Góilín Singers Club while Christy Moore comes to Vicar Street

Siobhan Long

Cavan singer-songwriter Lisa O’Neill brings her eclectic songbook to the long established singing circle that is An Góilín

Cavan singer-songwriter Lisa O’Neill brings her eclectic songbook to the long established singing circle that is An Góilín

 

Tuesday 7

Christy Moore 
Vicar Street (also Wed) 
Bringing his voluminous song book, a veritable social history of the country, Christy Moore rations his live performances so that they are delivered with a laser sharp freshness and focus. From Joxer goes to Stuttgart to Jimmy McCarthy’s Ride On and Nancy Spain, Moore has mined deep beneath the surface of so many great stories and songs. This is one of four dates over the coming week in a venue ideally suited to Moore’s performance style: intimate, yet at its best with wide open vistas.

Tuesday 7

Gay McKeon, Seán Keane, Gearóid Keane and Seán Mone 
The Cobblestone 
This monthly Session with the Pipers is known for its ability to bring disparate musicians together. Tonight’s session is anchored by piper Gay McKeon, the powerhouse behind Na Píobairí Uilleann who is joined by The Chieftains’ fiddle player, Seán Keane. The pair are joined by Kildare concertina player Gearóid Keane and Armagh singer Seán Mone.

Friday 10

Lisa O’Neill 
An Góilín Singers Club, 36, Parnell Square 
This Cavan singer-songwriter brings her eclectic songbook to the long established singing circle that is An Góilín. Her 2019 RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Award for Rock the Machine was a reflection of the breadth and depth of her range. Cut of the same cloth as the late Margaret Barry, Lisa O’Neill has made the folk canon all her own, embellishing it with a swathe of her own songs, some written with a wide angle lens, others with a microscopic attention to detail.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.