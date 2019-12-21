The best traditional music events this week

Kíla’s gala festive concert in Dublin’s National Stadium offers plenty of theatrical treats

Siobhan Long

Kíla’s gala festive concert takes place on Saturday  

Kíla’s gala festive concert takes place on Saturday  

 

Saturday 21

Kíla 
National Stadium 
Kíla’s gala festive concert will include support from Afrobeat Collective, Yankari, and plenty of theatrical treats including giant puppets, dancers and trapeze artists.The theme of the night remains a secret as do the special guests. Fittingly, Fr Peter McVerry will be the band’s guest of honour this year.

Friday 27

Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair 
Various venues until January 1 
This year’s winter school opens with an exhibition of Barry Kerr’s paintings, titled Music for Anything. As well as copious music workshops, this year’s programme is packed with a very strong mix of visitors, including Julie Fowlis and Zoë Conway, John McIntyre and Éamon Doorley, who will play music from their latest acclaimed release, Allt.

Bríd Harper, Tony O’Connell, Paul Meehan and Lisa Butler have come together with their new group Uaine, and will premiere their diverse repertoire at the winter school, and Dervish will gamely host the legendary New Year’s Eve party. Piper Louise Mulcahy will present a lecture on the topic of women pipers 1800 – 1900, and the recently reunited fiddle trio, Fidil, will rev up to showcase the remarkable tune collection they’ve included in their recent album, Decade. All in all, nirvana for lovers of Irish music from Tyrrellspass to Tokyo and all points in between.

Friday 27

Greenshine 
DC Music Club, Camden Row 
Noel Shine, Mary Greene and their daughter Ellie are a contemporary folk trio whose repertoire includes a raft of exceptionally well-written original material, including The Girl in the Lavender Dress and Dandelion Seed. Ellie’s contralto voice is a particular delight, as are the tasty guitar picking touches they bring to their music. The DC Club is the ideal venue to savour this trio’s customary intimate performances.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.