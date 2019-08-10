The best traditional music events this week

Nuala Kennedy and John Doyle play in Dublin while Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann kicks off in Drogheda

Siobhan Long

Dundalk-born singer and flute player Nuala Kennedy and NY-based guitarist and singer John Doyle play at Lost Lane, Dublin, on Friday

Sunday 11

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 
Various venues, Drogheda 
The scale of our annual Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann is difficult to grasp unless you’ve experienced it first hand. It’s our Glastonbury for traditional music: and then some. This year, competitions, workshops, sessions and concerts will feature novice, veteran and professional alike. Featured artists include Altan, The Martin Hayes Quartet, Zoë Conway and John McIntyre and Cormac Begley, but the beating heart of the Fleadh is in the sessions where players and singers swap tunes and songs with the alacrity and enthusiasm of kids in a candy shop.

Sunday 11

Muldoon’s Picnic 
The Mac, Belfast 7.45pm £25/£12.50 themaclive.com 
Final date in poet, Paul Muldoon’s picaresque odyssey across the country in the company of fellow artists from music, poetry and literature. Tonight’s proceedings will feature house band Rogue Oliphant along with harper and singer Moya Brennan and harper Cormac de Barra, as well as writer John Banville and poet Leanne O’Sullivan.

Tuesday 13

Brendan Begley 
Droichead Arts Centre 7pm €16/€14 droichead.com 
One of our finest musicians, Brendan Begley’s accordion playing is a force of nature, and his singing is as delicate as a songbird. Tonight, as part of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, Brendan brings his music as well as a screening of The Camino Voyage, his seafaring odyssey to Northern Spain in the company of another musician, an artist and a stone mason. Gripping stuff.

Friday 16

Nuala Kennedy and John Doyle 
Lost Lane 8pm €14 lostlane.ie 
Dundalk-born singer and flute player, Nuala Kennedy is now resident in North Carolina, and her recent album releases have been masterclasses in finely curated songs and tunes, reflecting a life lived in the present, with an ear keenly cocked to the past. Tonight she returns home for a rare Dublin performance in the company of Dublin-born, NY-based guitarist and singer John Doyle.

Friday 16

Zoë Conway and John McIntyre with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra 
National Concert Hall 8pm, tickets from €12 bit.ly/2SXFpNO 
The inimitable fiddle player, Conway anchors this evening, along with guitarist, McIntyre when they will be joined by accordion player, Máirtín O’Connor and piper, Mick O’Brien accompanied by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and David Brophy for an evening combining some of the most famous traditional and folk tunes including The Seville Suite and Ripples in the Rockpool with new music by masters Bill Whelan, Dónal Lunny and Zoë herself.

Sunday 18

Jean Michel Veillon and Yvon Riou 
Carlingford Heritage Centre 4pm €12 carlingfordheritagecentre.com 
Continuing this lovely summer concert series with this Breton flute and guitar duo. Veillon has visited Ireland extensively in the past and has been a strong influence on many Irish musicians.

