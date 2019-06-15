The best traditional gigs in Ireland this week

SUNDAY, JUNE 16th

Martin Carthy and John Kirkpatrick

The Hot Spot Music Club, Greystones, Co Wicklow, 7.15pm, €20/€18

thehotspot.ie

English folk icon, Martin Carthy has been at the vanguard of so many seminal bands from Steeleye Span to The Watersons, and The Albion Country Band, and has been a tangible influence on artists as diverse as Bob Dylan, Richard Thompson and Paul Simon.

John Kirkpatrick was also a member of Steeleye Span, and is a regular collaborator with Carthy. This is an unusually intimate setting in which to catch two richly talented artists.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19th

Liam O’Connor and Aoife Ní Chaomhánach

The Clé Club, Cois Life bar, Liberty Hall, Dublin 1, 8pm, €5

cleclub.home.blog

Probably the best young fiddle player in the country at present, Dubliner Liam O’Connor brings a deep sensibility for the origins and interconnections between tunes to his playing. He’s joined by singer Caomhánach for a session as guest of the weekly singing group, The Clé Club.

THURSDAY, JUNE 20th

Damian O’Reilly

The Cobblestone, Smithfield, Dublin 7, 9pm, €10

raelachrecords.com

Clare accordion player, O’Reilly celebrates the release of his fine debut album, Dúchas, with the third in a series of launch concerts. This time he takes his eclectic selection of tunes to the heart of traditional music in Dublin: a venue where listeners crane ever skywards in pursuit of the lonesome note. O’Reilly’s music is deeply rooted in his home place of Corofin and north Clare, so expect many boisterous and energetic tunes reflecting his lifelong influences.

FRIDAY, JUNE 21st

Moving Hearts

The Pipers Garden, The Seamus Ennis Centre, The Naul, Co Dublin, 8pm, €41.50/€34.50

tseac.ie

A welcome reunion of this iconic band marks the first in a series of summer events for Garden Party 2019 in the grounds of the Seamus Ennis Centre. Moving Hearts were a full-force gale in the 1980s, melding the best of our tradition with a kick-ass percussive force, courtesy of drummer Liam Bradley, percussionist, Noel Eccles and bassist, Eoghan O’Neill. This concert will feature founding members Dónal Lunny on bouzouki, Davy Spillane on pipes, Keith Donald on saxophone, Anto Drennan on guitar and Graham Henderson on keyboards. A magical moment in time is likely.