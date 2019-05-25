The best traditional gigs in Ireland this week

Damien O’Reilly will be at Fleadh Nua and you can see the Unthanks unaccompanied

Siobhan Long

You can catch Socks in the frying pan in concert in Glór tonight

Saturday 25th

Fleadh Nua
Various venues Ennis, until Monday fleadhnua.com
This second and final weekend of this year’s Fleadh Nua is packed with a wide mix of sessions, workshops, competitions and album launches. Box player, Damien O’Reilly launches his new solo album, Dúchas, on Raelach Records in the Old Ground Hotel at 5pm while local trio, Socks in the frying pan are in concert in Glór tonight. Tomorrow will see the Shandrum Céilí Band launch their album in the Temple Gate Hotel at 4pm, while the Salamanca Céilí Band will keep dancers busy in Cois na hAmhna from 9.30pm. Guided walks and sean nós dancing competitions abound, so come prepared for music to flow from street to pub to dance floor with ne’er a beat dropped en route.

Bethel University Wind Symphony will perform a selection of Irish and Scottish airs including Amazing Grace, Loch Lomond and four Scottish dances.
Wednesday 29th

Celtic Collection
Christ Church Cathedral 8.30pm Adm free christchurch.ie
The Bethel University Wind Symphony from St. Paul, Minnesota is made up of more than 45 wind, brass and percussion instrument players. Tonight they perform a selection of Irish and Scottish airs including Amazing Grace, Loch Lomond and four Scottish dances as well as Cotillon, a suite of dance tunes, along with a selection of American folk tunes including The Cry of the Wild Goose.

Sisters, Rachel and Becky Unthank will be joined by Unthanks member Niopha Keegan to make a vocal trio
Thursday 30th

The Unthanks - Unaccompanied, As We Are with Guest Jane Willow
The Pepper Canister Church 7.45pm €28 ticketmaster.ieThe Unthanks move on from their recent highly orchestral work by going back to what they know and do best – singing in unaccompanied harmony. Tonight sisters, Rachel and Becky Unthank are joined by Unthanks member Niopha Keegan to make a vocal trio. Sibling harmonies are something special, but these sisters raise that bar considerably.

