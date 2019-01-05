The best traditional gigs in Ireland this week

Saturday 5

The Whistleblower ‘Out Of Time’ tour

Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray 8pm €16/€14 mermaidartscentre.ie

Weaving three different strands together: storytelling, music and film, Cormac Breatnach embarks on a tour which interrogates his own artistic response to the events of 1976, when his brother, Osgur was wrongly arrested and accused of having a role in the Sallins Train Robbery. Breatnach has responded to the impact of the event on his and his family’s lives with a new album, The Whistleblower, and this tour. A salutary lesson in the impact of a serious miscarriage of justice. Accompanied by Martin Tourish and Daire Bracken on accordion and fiddle.

Arty McGlynn & Nollaig Casey

Ardhowen Theatre Gallery Bar, Enniskillen 9pm £12 ardhowen.com Also Fri, The Weir Folk Club, Wallis’s Bar, Midleton 8pm €18 evensi.com

Continuing their tour to celebrate the release of Arty’s exceptionally fine solo album, Botera, the guitarist and his wife, fiddle player, Nollaig Casey, will bring a wildly eclectic repertoire to this local venue. Expect traditional tunes to be interspersed with gorgeous, inventive interpretations of tunes from Illinois Jacquet, Benny Goodman and Duke Ellington.

Trinity College Trad Soc at Seamus Heaney: Listen Now Again

Bank of Ireland Cultural and Heritage Centre, Westmoreland Street 1pm, Admission free, eventbrite.ie

Ostensibly an excuse to sweep away the post-festive cobwebs, this lunchtime session is locating itself in the heart of this Heaney exhibition, whose poem, The Given Note captured the essence of our tradition with effortless grace.