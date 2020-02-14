The best traditional gigs between February 23rd and 29th

Siobhan Long

Sunday 23rd

Dónal Lunny, Máirtín O’Connor, Nell Ní Chróinín, Strung, Eoin O’Riabhaigh & Johnny McCarthy and the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra
Cork Opera House, Cork
This gala concert brings to a close this year’s Right Here Right Now festival, with an eclectic mix of traditional and folk musicians and singers, curated by Cormac McCarthy, jazz pianist, composer and arranger. Promises to be an interesting gathering.

TG4 Gradam Ceoil Awards
Waterfront Hall Belfast
This annual celebration of the musicians, singers, composers and lifelong supporters of our tradition returns to this Belfast venue for what promises to be a very special evening. This year’s recipients of Gradam Ceoil awards include musician of the year, Laoise Kelly, young musician, Sharon Howley, composer, Josephine Marsh, singer, Lillis Ó Laoire, lifetime achievement, Seamus Connolly and outstanding contribution, Ned Kelly. Beoga are among the evening’s special guests, which will be hosted by Doireann Ní Ghlacáin and Dónal O’Connor, and broadcast live on TG4.

Wednesday 26th

Fergal Costello
The Clé Club, Cois Life bar, Liberty Hall
Costello calls upon a host of singers, musicians, poets, beekeepers, arctic explorers, and birdwatchers, who will bring their creative energy to bear on the most pressing issue of our day. Tonight’s theme is Sing Out For Planet Earth, the only home we’ll ever know. The Clé Club looks at the state of our planet and wildlife; what’s going wrong and how we can fix it. As always, audience participation is encouraged and welcome from the floor. 

Thursday 27th

Aindrias de Staic and The Latchikos, Whelan’s, Wexford St
Having started out as a busking band, and fusing a heady mix of traditional Irish violin with Spanish gypsy guitar and world tribal beats on the Cajon box, de Staic and his compadres have created their very own ‘Gyp-Hop’ or Gaelic gypsy hip hop. The Latchikos blend a raw violin sound with spoken word and driving Irish rhythms, all infused with de Staic’s idiosyncratic humour and gusto.

Friday 28th

Ímar
Town Hall, Cavan
This Glasgow-based five piece band are guests of this year’s inimitably named Nyah Festival, run by the irrepressible Martin Donohoe, and celebrating its 20th year this year. With support from guitarists, Tony McHugh and Charlie Galloway and flute player, Savannah Donohoe.

Saturday 29th

Kern
The Four Provinces, Kimmage
This Louth trio return with their third album, The Left and The Leaving, and will premiere a raft of their own new original material alongside traditional tunes from their native Oriel. Barry Kieran on fiddle, Brendan McCreanor on pipes and SJ McArdle on vocals and songwriting duties: together they pack a formidable punch.

