The best traditional gigs around the country

Sunday 23rd

Dónal Lunny, Máirtín O’Connor, Nell Ní Chróinín, Strung, Eoin O’Riabhaigh & Johnny McCarthy and the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra

Cork Opera House, Cork

This gala concert brings to a close this year’s Right Here Right Now festival, with an eclectic mix of traditional and folk musicians and singers, curated by Cormac McCarthy, jazz pianist, composer and arranger. Promises to be an interesting gathering.

TG4 Gradam Ceoil Awards

Waterfront Hall Belfast

This annual celebration of the musicians, singers, composers and lifelong supporters of our tradition returns to this Belfast venue for what promises to be a very special evening. This year’s recipients of Gradam Ceoil awards include musician of the year, Laoise Kelly, young musician, Sharon Howley, composer, Josephine Marsh, singer, Lillis Ó Laoire, lifetime achievement, Seamus Connolly and outstanding contribution, Ned Kelly. Beoga are among the evening’s special guests, which will be hosted by Doireann Ní Ghlacáin and Dónal O’Connor, and broadcast live on TG4.

Wednesday 26th

Fergal Costello

The Clé Club, Cois Life bar, Liberty Hall

Costello calls upon a host of singers, musicians, poets, beekeepers, arctic explorers, and birdwatchers, who will bring their creative energy to bear on the most pressing issue of our day. Tonight’s theme is Sing Out For Planet Earth, the only home we’ll ever know. The Clé Club looks at the state of our planet and wildlife; what’s going wrong and how we can fix it. As always, audience participation is encouraged and welcome from the floor.

Thursday 27th

Aindrias de Staic and The Latchikos, Whelan’s, Wexford St

Having started out as a busking band, and fusing a heady mix of traditional Irish violin with Spanish gypsy guitar and world tribal beats on the Cajon box, de Staic and his compadres have created their very own ‘Gyp-Hop’ or Gaelic gypsy hip hop. The Latchikos blend a raw violin sound with spoken word and driving Irish rhythms, all infused with de Staic’s idiosyncratic humour and gusto.

Friday 28th

Ímar

Town Hall, Cavan

This Glasgow-based five piece band are guests of this year’s inimitably named Nyah Festival, run by the irrepressible Martin Donohoe, and celebrating its 20th year this year. With support from guitarists, Tony McHugh and Charlie Galloway and flute player, Savannah Donohoe.

Saturday 29th

Kern

The Four Provinces, Kimmage

This Louth trio return with their third album, The Left and The Leaving, and will premiere a raft of their own new original material alongside traditional tunes from their native Oriel. Barry Kieran on fiddle, Brendan McCreanor on pipes and SJ McArdle on vocals and songwriting duties: together they pack a formidable punch.