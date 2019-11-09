The best trad gigs this week

Saturday 9th

Moving Hearts

Ennis Trad Festival, The Queens Hotel, Ennis Midnight €22.50 glor.ie

Davy Spillane, Dónal Lunny, Keith Donald, Mick Hanly and their bunch of merry men continue on their some time reunion tour, where old favourites such as Hiroshima Nagasaki Russian Roulette and Before The Deluge find full flight once more. Theirs was a particular sound, with pipes, sax, bouzouki and bass propelling an inventive set list into the outer reaches of the ether. A night of nostalgia tinted by faith in the continual renewal that characterises the tradition.

Kern

The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton 8pm €15/€13 theglenscentre.com

Louth contemporary folk trio, featuring Brendan McCreanor on uilleann pipes, SJ McArdle on vocals and guitar and Barry Kieran on fiddle. With two albums under their collective belt (False Deceiver and The Left and The Leaving), and having won laurels at the 2018 Temple Bar Tradfest, this trio are growing in confidence, and promise a rich mix of both original and traditional songs and tunes for this live performance.

Friday 15th

Carlos Sweeney McCartin

The Dock, Carrick on Shannon 8pm €16/€14 thedock.ie

Dylan Carlos, Cein Sweeney and John McCartin perform driving reels and jigs from their self-titled new album on fiddle, flute and guitar. Fiddle player, Carlos is a member of the Knocknashee Céili Band. He is joined by Cavan flute player and former All Ireland champion, Cein Sweeney along with Leitrim guitarist and member of Garadice, John McCartin.

An Góilín Singers Club

The Teachers Club, 36, Parnell Square 9pm €3 goilin.com

On this regular club night, stalwarts Jerry O’Reilly, Máire Ní Chróinín, Eilish Kennedy, Mick Keeley, Fergus Russell, Frank Nugent and Antaine Ó Faracháin anchor an evening of singing songs in any language. All comers welcome both to listen and to step into the circle.

Saturday 16th

Landless

Bray Singers’ Circle, Tennis Club, Vevay Rd, Bray 9pm €4, mermaidartscentre.ie

Landless are a four piece featuring Ruth Clinton, Meabh Meir, Sinead Lynch and Lily Power. They sing unaccompanied traditional songs from Irish, Scottish, English and American traditions in close four-part harmony. Their repertoire features songs of love, death and lamentation, as well as work songs, shape-note hymns and more recently penned folk songs. This evening is presented in association with Bray’s YARN Storytelling Festival so expect a lively mix of story songs from the floor.