The best trad gigs of the week: From Altan to David Power

Bantry hosts Masters of the Tradition, Carrick on Bannow hosts Phil Murphy Weekend

Siobhan Long

Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh of Altan: appearing at Phil Murphy Weekend

Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh of Altan: appearing at Phil Murphy Weekend

 

SATURDAY 24

The Piper and The Fairy Queen: Camerata Kilkenny and David Power
Farmleigh House 3pm €15
Master piper, David Power resumes his position with early-music ensemble Camerata Kilkenny to perform a programme of music inspired by fantastical literary works from the 17th and 18th centuries alongside traditional Irish music with associated themes. The programme features Telemann’s Gulliver Travels suite and Purcell’s The Fairy Queen suite alongside music by O’Carolan and Handel. Irish tunes such as The Fox Chase will also feature prominently in the evening.

Masters of the Tradition
Bantry Various venues Until Sunday
The visionary eclecticism, rooted in a refined sense of what this festival is all about, sets this year’s Masters of the Tradition festival apart. Melding age-old and newly minted tunes, fostering collaborations between emerging and established musicians as well as with recently arrived players from war-torn Syria, this is a programme with its ears clearly pricked for sounds that are true to themselves. And so tonight sees bouzouki player Mohammad Syfkhan collaborate with Cormac Begley on bouzouki, Liam O’Connor on fiddle, Lisa O’Neill on vocals and harpist and sean nós singer Síle Denvir. Tomorrow there’s a special concert on Whiddy Island while in the afternoon Martin Hayes will be in conversation with Philip King. A music lover’s delight.

THURSDAY 29

Phil Murphy Weekend
Carrick on Bannow Various venues until Sunday
This boutique festival celebrating the musical legacy of the late harmonica player has been postponed from earlier in the summer, to accommodate Wexford GAA fans. Altan headline this year’s festival, and Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and her compadres promise much by way of traditional and newly composed tunes, drawn from the band’s formidable 30-year back catalogue. Workshops, concerts and céilís, as well as children’s events, will offer something for most lovers of traditional music, song and dance.

SATURDAY 31

Gatehouse
The Cobblestone 9pm €10, cobblestone.ie
Flute player John Wynne, fiddle player John McEvoy, guitarist and concertina player Jacinta McEvoy and singer Rachel Garvey bring material from their recent album, Heather Down the Moor, along with tunes and songs from their superb  2016 debut album, Tús Nua, to Smithfield.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.