The best classical music to see this week

Listen to The Seven Ages of Man by Paul Hilliard or Andrew Zolinsky’s Resound Series

Kenneth Montgomery, the doyen of Irish conductors

Kenneth Montgomery, the doyen of Irish conductors

 

Sunday 3rd

CCI/Paul Hilliard
Hugh Lane Gallery, Dublin, hughlane.ie

What? No women? You might wonder why, as Chamber Choir Ireland and its conductor Paul Hilliard present a concert titled The Seven Ages of Man at the Hugh Lane Gallery’s free Sundays at Noon series. It seems strange in these days when gender balance issues are to the fore to present a programme that has the creative voices of women completely missing. The repertoire ranges across seven centuries and the composers included are Robert Fayrfax, Stephen McNeff, Howard Skempton, Heinrich Isaac, Alfonso Ferrabosco, David Fennessy and Erik Bergman. 

Thursday 7th

Andrew Zolinsky
NCH Kevin Barry Recital Room, Dublin, nch.ie

It’s very odd. Pianist Andrew Zolinsky’s programme as part of the Resound Series of music by women promoted by the National Concert Hall and Sounding the Feminists does not make it into the list of November highlights circulated by the hall itself in the middle of October. But Zolinsky’s programme is actually one of the most wide-ranging the series has yet presented. It reaches back as far as the harpsichord music of Élisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre, and runs through works by Judith Weir, Deirdre McKay, Betsy Jolas, Katheine Norman, Amy Beach, Linda Catlin Smith, Ruth Crawford Seeger and Unsuk Chin.  

Friday 8th

RTÉ NSO/Kenneth Montgomery
NCH, Dublin, nch.ie

RTÉ can hardly have known when scheduling Elgar’s Dream of Gerontius for early November that John Henry Newman, whose poem provided Elgar’s text, would be canonised by Pope Francis a month before the performance. Kenneth Montgomery, the doyen of Irish conductors, replaces the originally announced Robert Trevino. And the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra and Philharmonic Choir are joined by soloists Catherine Wyn-Rogers (mezzo-soprano), Norbert Ernst (tenor), and Johan Wàllberg (bass). The concert starts at 7.30pm

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.