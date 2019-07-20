The best classical music to go to this week

The Irish Composers’ Collective and the RTÉ NSO at the National Concert Hall

Gavan Ring



 

Saturday 20 

Fidelio Trio NCH Kevin Barry Recital Room, Dublin The Fidelio Trio, with cellist, present a programme by members of the Irish Composers’ Collective at the unusual time of 5pm on a Saturday afternoon. The programme promises new works by collective members Hugh Martin Boyle, Martin Devek, Martin Keary, Santiago Kodela, Seán Ó Dálaigh and Paul Scully. Deirdre Cooper, a member of the Smith String Quartet (where the Fidelio Trio’s leader Darragh Morgan was also once a member), replaces the trio’s regular cellist, Adi Tal, who is indisposed. 

Tuesday 23

RTÉ NSO/David Brophy NCH, Dublin  Ex-baritone Gavan Ring makes another appearance as a tenor in this week’s RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra lunchtime (1.05pm) concert. He’s obviously delving fully into the repertoire for his new voice. He sings Lensky’s Aria from Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin, Belmonte’s aria O wie ängstlich from Mozart’s Die Entführung aus dem Serail, Macduff’s aria Ah, la paterna mano, from Verdi’s Macbeth, and Prince Sou-Chong’s aria Dein ist mein ganzes Herz (known in English You Are My Heart’s Delight) from Lehár’s Das Land des Lächelns. David Brophy conducts and the programme also includes the Cossack Dance from Tchaikovsky’s Mazeppa, ballet music from Macbeth, and the Dance of the Buffoons from Rimsky-Korsakov’s Snow Maiden.

