The banjo boys are back in town: this week’s best traditional gigs

We Banjo 3 return from a successful Stateside run for some homecoming concerts

Siobhan Long

We Banjo 3: The four lads play two intimate concerts in Whelan’s, Dublin, on Wednesday 4th and Thursday 5th

Tuesday Sept 3

DAN GURNEY, CHRISTINA DOLPHIN, JIMMY O’BRIEN MORAN and CÁRTHACH MacCRAITH
The Cobblestone, Smithfield, Dublin 9pm €13/€9 pipers.ie

New York accordionist Gurney and All-Ireland flute and whistle player Dolphin join renowned piper O’Brien Moran and Ring Gaeltacht singer MacCraith for another instalment in the monthly Session with the Pipers concert series.

Wednesday Sept 4

WE BANJO 3
Whelan’s 8pm €19.10 ticketmaster.ie Also Sept 5

Having topped both the Billboard world album and bluegrass charts with their high-octane, wide-angle lens music, We Banjo 3 return for a pair of homecoming concerts. Brothers Enda and Fergal Scahill and brothers Martin and David Howley share a deep love and understanding of Irish, bluegrass and Americana music forms, and they know how to meld them with an ear cocked to the grace and danger that lurks within. Live performance is where they shimmer and shine like few others, so these two intimate gigs are a rare treat, particularly after their formidable successes Stateside.

Friday Sept 6

THE BRENDAN VOYAGE: THE MUSIC OF SHAUN DAVEY
National Concert Hall 7.30pm €42.50/€20 nch.ie

Singer Rita Connolly, piper Mark Redmond and conductor David Brophy with the RTÉ Symphony Orchestra celebrate the rich musical tapestry of Shaun Davey, and premiere a newly composed tribute to the late piper Liam Ó Flynn: Hymn to a Setting Sun. Shaun Davey and Rita Connolly’s family (Carla Gallagher, Ailsha Davey and Peadar Connolly Davey) will also perform, along with Noel Eccles and highland piper Tim Farrelly.

AN GÓILÍN SINGERS CLUB
The Teachers Club, 36 Parnell Square 9pm €3 goilin.com

Eilish Kennedy, Máire Ní Chróinín, Jerry O’Reilly, Fergus Russell, Frank Nugent, Antaine Ó Faracháin, Mick Keeley and many others reconvene for the first night of the new season after the summer break. This is a particularly convivial singing session that welcomes both listeners and singers of traditional songs in any language. 

