The 1975 at 3Arena, Dublin: Everything you need to know

Three albums in just over four years is as good a track record as any arena-filling pop/rock band can have these days. Despite the lengthy titles – 2016’s I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It, 2018’s A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, and the less verbose forthcoming Notes on a Conditional Form – the band pack neat’n’nifty pop tunes into them.

According to advance reports, however, and in accordance with the group’s preference for lengthy track listings, the new album will feature more than 20 songs – as well as a music style closer to The Streets and Burial than their heretofore uber-smart pop/rock.

How many new tunes frontman Matt Healy and the band will play remains to be seen, but we can’t imagine the partisan audience will be bothered one way or the other. – Tony Clayton-Lea

When and where is the gig?

On Tuesday, March 3rd, at 3Arena in Dublin.

Are tickets available?

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster. Concertgoers are advised to buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What time should I arrive and what are the stage times?

Doors open at 6.30pm. Support act is Beabadoobee – aka Gen Z songwriter Bea Kristi, who was born in the Philippines and raised in west London and is a label mate of the 1975 on Dirty Hit. She’s due on stage at about 7pm, with The 1975 expected at about 9pm. Times are subject to change.

What songs will The 1975 play?

Here’s their set list for their concert in Aberdeen on Sororate, February 29th:

People

Sex

TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME

Me & You Together Song

Sincerity Is Scary

It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)

If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)

I Couldn’t Be More in Love

Guys

An Encounter

Robbers

Heart Out

fallingforyou

Milk

Lostmyhead

Me

Frail State of Mind

The Birthday Party

I Like America & America Likes Me

HNSCC

Somebody Else

I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)

Encore: Love It If We Made It; Chocolate; Give Yourself a Try; The Sound

What’s the security?

All bags will be searched at the door. Bottles, cans, selfie sticks, large umbrellas, iPads and other tablets, video cameras, professional cameras, audio recorders, GoPros, large posters (A3 or bigger), large flags on poles, belt chains and laser pointers are prohibited, along with anything that could be seen as a weapon. Large bags, backpacks and suitcases aren’t allowed into the arena, and there are no cloakroom facilities. With all this in mind, best to pack light and just bring what you need. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult (over 18) and the standing area is strictly over 14s only.

Can I take photographs?

No cameras or recording devices will be allowed into the arena, but you can bring and use your smartphone for photos and videos.

Accessibility

3Arena asks people with accessibility requirements to contact the venue for details of facilities and companion tickets. You can also call Ticketmaster’s special-needs hotline, on 0818-903001 (Republic of Ireland), 0333-3219996 (Northern Ireland and Britain) or 00-353-818-903001 (international).