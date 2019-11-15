Taylor Swift: Tyrannical control is being used against me

Taylor Swift has accused her former record label of blocking her from performing her old songs at the upcoming American Music Awards show or using them in an upcoming Netflix documentary, escalating a dispute between the pop star and Scooter Braun, the powerful celebrity manager.

The singer-songwriter tweeted an impassioned plea asking for help in securing ownership of six albums she recorded when she was signed to Big Machine Label Group. In the tweet, the singer called out Braun and Big Machine’s founder, Scott Borchetta, for “exercising tyrannical control” by declining to let her use her older music or performance footage at the show and in the documentary.

“I feel very strongly that sharing what is happening to me could change the awareness level for other artists and potentially help them avoid a similar fate, Swift wrote. “The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished. This is WRONG.”

Swift recorded the biggest hits of her career for Big Machine. She has threatened to rerecord her songs unless it sells her music back to her

Swift recorded the biggest hits of her career for Big Machine, including Shake It Off, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together and Look What You Made Me Do. Braun bought Big Machine earlier this year, in a deal Swift has publicly opposed. She has threatened to rerecord her songs unless Braun and Big Machine sell her music back to her, and claimed that Big Machine would only let her use her music if she promised not to do so.

A representative for Braun didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Borchetta has said in a blog post that he offered Swift control of her music in exchange for a 10-year record deal, but she opted to join Universal Music Group instead.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

Scott and Scooter, you know what the right thing to do is 🙏🙏

Taylor and her fans deserve to celebrate the music!! — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) November 15, 2019

After Swift’s post, the hashtag #IStandWithTaylor started to trend around the globe, with her fans and several celebrities quick to offer support.

The pop star Halsey wrote in an Instagram story: “These people are protected because they inspire complicity with fear. Banking on the illusion that people will not stand up for her. That the world will say she is over reacting, You’re barking up the wrong tree. It is her grace and patience in these moments that make her Artist of the Decade.”

Lily Allen tweeted: “Solidarity with Taylor here, this sounds awful, and people wonder why music hasn’t had its #MeToo moment ?”

James McVey of The Vamps said: The art & magic of music should never be manipulated and monopolised at the expense of the songwriter. Music should pioneer the movement of freedom and ethical equality

The supermodel Gigi Hadid tweeted: “Scott and Scooter, you know what the right thing to do is. Taylor and her fans deserve to celebrate the music!!”

The Australian actor Ruby Rose, known for her roles in the TV series Orange Is The New Black and Batwoman, wrote on Instagram: “This is not OK...”

When Swift first publicly rebuked Braun, following the sale of her back catalogue in June, the talent manager’s highest-profile client, Justin Bieber, was quick to defend him. He has yet to publicly respond this time, however. – Bloomberg, PA