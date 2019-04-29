Take That at 3Arena, Dublin: Everything you need to know

Thirty years ago, in Manchester, five young men were taken under the charge of music manager Nigel Martin-Smith, whose aim was to create a British version of New Kids on the Block.

Fast forward to right now (with a 10-year split, and some personnel changes), and you have three middle-aged men that are responsible for quite a few of the best-known pop songs of the past 25 years.

These two shows at the 3Arena in Dublin on Monday and Tuesday, April 29th and 30th, form part of the group’s Greatest Hits Live tour, so you can, with certainty, expect to hear many of their best-known songs, all of which will be surrounded by a typically OTT stage presentation.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen are the three original members who will be taking the stage – but will Robbie Williams make an appearance, we hear you ask. In some shape or form, yes, he will.

Support comes from Rick Astley, he of Never Gonna Give You Up fame.

So, here’s all you need to about the Gary Barlow and the boys being back in Dublin town.

Are there tickets available?

There are limited tickets available for both shows via ticketmaster.ie

What time are Take That on stage?

Doors: 6:30pm.

Rick Astley: 7:25pm

Take That: 8:30pm

How do I get there?

Parking is available in the Point Village car park (you can book through Ticketmaster for €12) but better to leave the car at home and use the red-line Luas and get off at Point stop, or take Dublin Bus No. 151 to Castleforbes Road, the closest stop to the venue.

What songs will Take That play?

It’s not called Greatest Hits Live tour for nothing. Here’s the setlist from their gig at the Manchester Arena on Saturday, April 27th:

Greatest Day

It Only Takes a Minute

These Days

Could It Be Magic

Everything Changes

Out of Our Heads

A Million Love Songs

Sure

Love Ain’t Here Anymore

Spin

Cry

Said It All

How Deep Is Your Love?

Patience

The Flood

Back for Good

Get Ready for It

Everlasting

Giants

Shine

Never Forget

Relight My Fire

Babe

Pray

Rule the World

What about security?

Bags will be searched at the door. Bottles, cans, selfie sticks, large umbrellas, iPads and other tablets, video cameras, professional cameras, audio recorders, GoPros, large posters (A3 or bigger), large flags on poles, belt chains, laser pointers and anything that can be deemed a weapon are prohibited. So pack light to keep the wait in line as short as possible.

Are there any age restrictions?

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. Standing is strictly over 14s only.

Accessible tickets

For special needs, please check the venue information page for details of facilities and companion tickets. Should you require further information please call the Special Needs Hotline: 0818-903001 (Republic of Ireland); 0333-3219996 (Northern Ireland & UK); 00353-818-903001 (International)