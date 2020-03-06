SXSW festival cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

The South by Southwest (SXSW) arts and technology festival in Texas has been cancelled due to fears about the coronavirus outbreak.

Austin mayor Steve Adler announced a local disaster as a precaution because of the threat of Covid-19, effectively cancelling the annual SXSW event.

A dozen Irish acts were scheduled to perform at the festival including Pillow Queens, Tebi Rex and The Wood Burning Savages. The acts were selected to be part of the Music From Ireland initiative who help promote Irish acts at festivals and events around the world.

However, SXSW was expected to have drawn an international audience, posing a threat of contagion.

An Update on SXSW 2020. Please read our full statement here: https://t.co/P56nF8KFmE pic.twitter.com/ouJPKM9GNy — SXSW (@sxsw) March 6, 2020

The announcement comes days after several high-profile companies, including Netflix, tech news outlet Mashable, video-based social media platform TikTok and US chip maker Intel pulled out of the festival.

More than 50,000 people had signed a petition seeking to get the festival cancelled.

The festival drew 73,716 attendees last year, 19,166 of whom came from outside the US.

Combined with SXSW’s gaming expo and education conference, the 2019 event drew 417,400 attendees, organisers said. An economic impact report found it contributed 355.9 million dollars to the local economy.

The US death toll from the coronavirus has climbed to 14, with all but one victim in Washington state, while the number of infections swelled to over 200 scattered across at least 18 states, including at least six cases in the Houston area. – Additional reporting PA