Stockton’s Wing celebrate 40 years a-flying: this week’s best traditional gigs
Emer Mayock in Mayo, Andy Irvine in Hollywood and Altan back home in Donegal
Stockton’s Wing bring their Retrospective tour to Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise on Friday 27th
Saturday 21
EMER MAYOCK, PÁDRAIG McGOVERN, DAVE SHERIDAN AND FRIENDS
An Bhun Abhainn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo. Also Sunday
A weekend of relaxed sessions, anchored by flute player and piper Mayock. Also featuring fiddle players Philip Duffy, John Kilkenny and Julie Langan, along with accordion player James Langan and guitarist Declan Courell.
Sunday 22
ANDY IRVINE
St Kevin’s Church, Hollywood, Co Wicklow 6pm
The inimitable Irvine, linchpin of so many groundbreaking bands from Sweeney’s Men to Planxty and Mozaik, does what he does best these days: takes his gargantuan songbook and beloved mandolin and guitar to intimate venues such as this for a solo performance. Irvine’s quiet erudition, his remarkable sense of rhythm and his still-pristine voice will find ready purchase in this lovely venue, as a guest of the Music Under the Mountains festival.
Friday 27
STOCKTON’S WING
Dunamaise Arts Centre, Portlaoise, Co Laois
Embarking on their Retrospective tour, revisiting the music of a band who bridged the gap between traditional and contemporary music, introducing it to vast new audiences some 40 years ago. Founder members Mike Hanrahan, Paul Roche and Tommy Hayes will be joined by Paul McSherry, Tara Breen and Karol Lynch for an evening of songs and stories including Beautiful Affair and their more recent single, We Had It All.
Saturday 28
MICKEY McKENNA RECITAL
Trim library, Co Meath, 3.30pm & 8pm
Honouring the memory of the late Trim musician Mickey McKenna, today’s musical gatherings consist of an afternoon concert with fiddle player Niamh Ní Bheoláin, five-string banjo player Jimmy Kelly, mandolin and fiddle player Liam Kennedy and guitarist Kevin Ward. At 8pm, Terry Woods (former member of Sweeney’s Men, Steeleye Span, The Woods Band and The Pogues) will join singer Seán Garvey for an intimate concert in the same venue.
Sunday 29
ALTAN
Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair, Gweedore, Co Donegal
Tonight’s homecoming concert celebrates Altan’s remarkable achievements on the world stage, and offer the band a welcome chance to air some of their finest repertoire in the heart of their home turf. Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, singer and fiddle player, anchors a band that has documented and augmented the music of Donegal with some beautiful compositions, along with her fellow band members. Support from Crann Óg.