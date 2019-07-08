Stevie Wonder reveals he will have a kidney transplant

Stevie Wonder told thousands of fans at a concert in London on Saturday night that he is due to have a kidney transplant in September.

The singer, songwriter and musician told the crowd at an event in Hyde Park that he had a donor lined up, and was making the announcement to avoid rumours spreading about his health.

Wonder is due to play in Dublin on Tuesday, July 9th, at the 3Arena.

“I’m going to have surgery, I am going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year,” he said, as he finished his performance, according to footage posted on Twitter by those at the concert.

The 69 year old, who has won more Grammy awards than any other artist and whose hits include Superstitious, I Just Called to Say I Love You and Isn’t She Lovely, did not reveal what was behind him needing the transplant.

“I’m all good, I’m all good, I’m all good. I have a donor it’s all good,” he added after a supportive cheer from the crowd.

“I want you to know I came here to give you my love and to thank you for your love, you ain’t got to hear no rumours about nothing, I told you what’s up, I’m good.” - Reuters