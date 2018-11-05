Spice Girls to reveal 2019 reunion tour without Victoria Beckham

The Spice Girls are set to reveal they are reuniting for a UK stadium tour in 2019 – without Victoria Beckham. According to The Sun, the band have recorded a video message that will be broadcast today, November 5th, ahead of an appearance on Jonathan Ross’s chat show on Saturday. An announcement is expected on Monday afternoon, and member Emma Bunton has said she is “so excited” at the prospect.

The Spice Girls, formed in 1994 and one of the most successful acts of the decade, have not performed together since the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012.

They are said to be returning as a four-piece, with Scary Spice Melanie Brown, Baby Spice Emma Bunton, Ginger Spice Geri Horner and Sporty Spice Melanie Chisholm ready to tour without Posh Spice Beckham.

Beckham is reportedly focusing on her fashion business. The Spice Girls performed as a four-piece for two years after Horner quit the band in 1998.

Beckham and Mel Chisholm attended Friday night’s Global Gift Gala charity fundraiser held in London.

Beckham shared a photograph of them together on Instagram, writing: “So proud of melaniecmusic X fantastic performance tonight!!! X #friendshipneverends #girlpower kisses VB”.

The group went on hiatus in 2000, after recording their third album, Forever, and are best known for their hits including Wannabe, 2 Become 1 and Spice Up Your Life.

In July, Brown confirmed they would reunite this year, but said that one member of the group had been holding up proceedings. – PA