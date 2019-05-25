Spice Girls respond to complaints about sound at Dublin gig

Spice Girls star Melanie Brown has said she hopes the sound “will be much better” for the group’s next gig after some fans complained about the sound during the first show of their tour in Dublin.

The pop group took to the stage for the first time in seven years at Dublin’s Croke Park on Friday night to kick off their highly-anticipated stadium reunion tour.

More than 70,000 fans turned out to see Brown, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm perform the 1990s group’s biggest hits in a dazzling show, which included a number of outfit changes and messages of diversity and unity throughout.

Fans at the concert praised the group for their show, which opened with a performance of Spice Up Your Life and a fireworks display.

However, some took to Twitter to complain about being unable to hear the group during the show, commenting on the poor quality of sound in the stadium.

Brown – otherwise known as Mel B – thanked the group’s fans for attending the Dublin show in a video message on Instagram.

She added: “We will see you in Cardiff. And hopefully the vocals and the sound will be much, much better, pfft.”

One concertgoer had tweeted that “the sound is awful”, adding: “Was perfect for Jess Glynn & is horrific now. Loads of people leaving.”

Another tweeted: “Anyone else think the sound is crap at the spicegirls? #spicegirls #spicegirlsdublin.”

Another wrote: “spicegirls at the show in Croke Park and can’t hear a word from your mics, turn it up.”

However, the concert was largely well-received from those who attended, with one fan tweeting: “Such a surreal night last night at the Spice Girls. Reliving the childhood was amazing, felt so emotional.

“Best night ever #SpiceWorldTour2019 #GirlPower #wannadoitagain.”

The group opened the show with the message: “We welcome all ages, all races, all gender identities, all countries of origin, all sexual orientations, all religions and beliefs, all abilities.”

Chisholm told the crowd it was very special for the band to be back in Dublin.

She said: “In ‘98, we started our world tour in Dublin, so we truly are home. It’s got a very special place in our hearts.”

During the show, they performed a number of their hits, including Who Do You Think You Are?, Viva Forever, Wannabe, 2 Become 1, Say You’ll Be There, Mama and Stop.

The stage, which featured an imposing Spice World sculpture and large screens on each side, was used to display messages of female empowerment, including the band’s motto “Girl Power”.

It was the first time the group had performed since the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012.

The group are undertaking the 13-date tour without original Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham, who has decided not to join them.

The band had to deny rumours of a rift in April following Brown’s claims that she had a one-night stand with Horner in the Spice Girls’ heyday.

But on the opening night, there did not appear to be any tension between the girls, who all laughed and joked with each other throughout the show. – PA