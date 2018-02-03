Spice Girls really, really want to get the band back together

The Spice Girls have confirmed plans to work together again on new projects.

The news comes after Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner (Halliwell), Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm reunited at Horner’s house in Hertfordshire.

A statement from publicist Jo Milloy on behalf of the group said: “We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together.

“We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls.

“The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together.

“We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

Earlier on Friday members of the group shared photographs of their reunion.

Brown praise the group for helping her become “who I am”.

She captioned the picture: “These amazing women have helped me become who I am,so to all the girls out there remember ”friendship never ever ends!!!!”

Beckham, Bunton and Horner each shared another snap of the women all together for the first time since 2012 on Instagram, hours after they had been seen arriving for the meeting alongside the band’s former manager Simon Fuller.

Bunton promised the “future is looking spicy” in her post, while Horner said “#girlpower is alive and well”, after reports surfaced of a potential meeting to discuss plans for a reunion.

Beckham wrote: “Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!!,” adding “exciting”.

Glasses of champagne were visible in the background of Horner’s snap.

Horner sported a grey polo neck jumper while Brown wore an olive green jacket. Chisholm and Beckham both wore black outfits while Bunton donned a turquoise coat over her shoulders.

Horner, Brown and Chisholm were first to arrive at Horner’s home on Friday, with photos on a number of national newspaper sites showing the former wearing a wide smile as she arrived at the house in her silver car. - PA