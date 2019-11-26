Snow Patrol cancel concert in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre

Snow Patrol have been forced to cancel their planned concert in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on Tuesday night.

The band posted on their social media channels early on Tuesday afternoon that the gig had been pulled due to illness.

A tweet from their official account read: “So sorry to announce, due to illness, we have to cancel tonight’s show at the @olympiatheatre dublin”.

“We are gutted & were so looking forward to Dublin but it’s just not possible to do the show tonight. See you all soon we promise.”

An acoustic performance in Tower Records scheduled for Wednesday has also been axed.

They are also due to perform two shows in Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on Thursday and Friday but there was no announcement regarding these shows as of Tuesday night.

It is not the first time in recent months that the group has been forced to pull out of performing. In June, they cancelled a Glastonbury set and a number of European shows as guitarist Johnny McDaid required surgery on his neck.