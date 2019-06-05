Snow Patrol at Malahide Castle: Everything you need to know

Who is playing and when?

This year’s summer concerts in Malahide Castle, in north Co Dublin, kick off on Friday with Snow Patrol’s gig. It’s always interesting to see what happens to a music act after a significant time away. Are the fans still with them? Are the songs just as good? This time last year the band released Wildness, their first album since Fallen Empires, from 2011, and although it had its moments, in songs that referenced Gary Lightbody’s personal struggles, it’s unlikely anyone but an ardent fan could hum along to any of its tracks from start to finish. In other words, the songs haven’t popped into the head anywhere near as easily as those on earlier albums, such as Final Straw, Eyes Open and 100 Million Suns. There are enough ever-ready tunes on those early records to keep the open-air crowds satisfied, however, as a massed singalong to Chasing Cars will, no doubt, prove.

Who are the support acts?

The Kooks, Gabrielle Aplin and David Keenan.

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 5pm. Bear in mind that Hogan’s Gate, near Malahide Dart station, will be the only pedestrian access to the grounds. And plan and book your return travel beforehand. It’s a long walk back to the city.

How do I get there – and home again?

The concert entrance is about a 10-minute walk from Malahide Dart station – the organisers recommend public transport, given the likely congestion and parking problems (clampers and tow trucks will be operating) for anybody who drives to the concert.

The last Darts leave for Dublin at 11.10pm and 11.40pm. Trains leave for Dundalk at 11.04pm and 12.05am. Concert buses will leave Malahide Cricket Club (follow the signs from the concert grounds) for George’s Quay, in central Dublin, after the gig, at 11pm. You can book tickets (€10) here or take your chances and see if any are left on the night.

If you do bring your car, the limited parking opens an hour before the gates.

If you’re driving from the south, via the M50, leave the motorway at junction 3 (signposted M1 Belfast/Airport), continuing on to the R139. At the roundabout take the second exit, continuing on the R139 for 2.6km. Turn left on to Malahide Road/R107. Continue for 4.2km, then take a right on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left.

If you’re driving, from the north, via the M1, leave the motorway at junction 4 (signposted R132 Swords/Malahide/Donabate). Keep right, merging on to the R132. At the roundabout take the second exit, keeping on the R132. At the next roundabout take the second exit, staying on R132. Take a slight left, merging on to Swords Road/R106 and continue for 2.9km. Turn right on to Dublin Road/R107, continue for 700m and then turn left on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left.

What about disabled access?

The car parks include designated spaces. Email access@festivalrepublic.com to register. For accessible-ticket queries call Ticketmaster on 0818-903001 (Republic of Ireland), 0333-3219996 (Northern Ireland and UK) or +353-818-903001 (international).

What will they play?

Going by Snow Patrol’s set list in Bangor a fortnight ago, you’re likely to hear Chocolate, Take Back the City, Crack the Shutters, Empress, Open Your Eyes, Run, Life on Earth, Make This Go on Forever, Shut Your Eyes, Called Out in the Dark, Heal Me, The Lightning Strike (What If This Storm Ends?), Chasing Cars and You’re All I Have. Encores: What If This Is All the Love You Ever Get? and Just Say Yes.

When does it all end?

By 11pm.

Are there any tickets left?

Ticketmaster is still selling tickets, including some resale tickets being offered at a discount by fans looking to sell their extras. Buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What’s the story with security?

Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult; bring your passport, Garda age card or driving licence as evidence of your date of birth. Allow time for security checks on the way in. Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted. All bags may be searched, and this can be time-consuming, so consider going bagless for easier entry. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities. No umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, glasses or cans, among other items, will be permitted at the event.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but only with a smartphone or small camera. GoPros, professional cameras and any other recording equipment are banned.

What’s the weather forecast?

At the time of publication the forecast is for rain, although with luck there’ll be some sunshine in the afternoon as well. And it will still be pretty cool, with temperatures of 10-12 degrees. So wear wet-weather (or, at least, outdoor) footwear, but bring suncream and a hat, too.