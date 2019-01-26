Slán go fóill to Temple Bar Tradfest: This week’s traditional highlights

SATURDAY 26

TEMPLE BAR TRADFEST

Various venues, Dublin tradfest.ie

This year’s Tradfest gathers momentum as it rolls into the weekend. From Sibéal Ní Chasaide’s lunchtime performance in City Assembly House to what promises to be a poignant portrait of accordion player and former broadcaster Tony MacMahon at the IFI (also at lunchtime), and a swathe of headliners later this evening (Andy Irvine, Kate Rusby, Jim Page, Danú, The McGoldrick Trio and The Green Fields of America), today’s programme is creaking at the seams for all the right reasons. Tomorrow is no different. The closing day of the festival includes Radie Peat at the Pepper Canister Church at 1pm, Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh in Rathfarnham Castle at 4pm, and Jerry Douglas, Teddy Thompson and Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards at Dublin Castle’s Printworks at 7pm. And that’s not even the half of it.

MUIREANN NIC AMHLAOIBH, SIOBHÁN MILLER, DAMIEN MULLANE & ANNA MASSIE

Birr Theatre and Arts Centre, Birr, Co Offaly 8pm €18/€16 birrtheatre.ie

In the final performance of this winter tour, west Kerry singer, flute player and member of Danú (not to mention radio and TV broadcaster) Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh leads out a bespoke quartet of musicians, supported by Music Network. She is joined by Scottish singer Miller, accordion player Mullane and guitar, banjo and mandolin player Massie.

BALLINCOLLIG WINTER FESTIVAL

The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co Cork until Sunday wintermusicfestival.ie

A richly diverse programme marks this boutique festival. Tonight features American bluegrass and roots legend Jerry Douglas, with support from Greenshine, and tomorrow night’s headliner is superb fiddle player, singer and producer Tim O’Brien with Jon Fabricius and with support from Stayin’ Down Shoes. A very tasty line-up, and catching musicians of this calibre in the intimacy of a venue like the White Horse is a rare treat.

FRIDAY 1

LIAM Ó MAONLAÍ

Ionad Cultúrtha, Ballyvourney, Co Cork 8.30pm €20/€15 ionadculturtha.ie

Founder of The Hothouse Flowers and of his more recent band, Ré, Liam Ó Maonlaí brings his rich songbook and fluid facility for both contemporary song and sean nós to the heart of the Cúl Aodha Gaeltacht.