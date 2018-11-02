Sinead O’Connor releases song inspired by Irish teenager killed in first World War

The words of an Irish teenager who was killed in the first World War has been put to music and turned into a song sung by Sinead O’Connor.

Lieutenant Michael Wall of the 6th Royal Irish Regiment joined up in 1916 and was killed at the Battle of Messines Ridge on June 7th 1917. He was only 19.

He wrote 90 letters home from the front which have been chronicled in a book released last year by the historian Tom Burke entitled Carrick Hill: Writing Home from the Great War.

Wall’s words provide the inspiration for the title track of the EP One More Yard, which sung is by O’Connor.

“Nothing was spared, nothing – and when done there was not one more yard left. We all just wish the war was over now. I’m quite sure we will finish off the Germans this year. Today I found a piece of shamrock. Who says it grows nowhere else but in our dear old Ireland?

“Each day I just thank God I’m still alive, but our losses are heavy. My nerves are nearly gone.”

His words are also spoken by the Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy. He is one of an all-star line up on an EP put together by the biotech millionaire Sir Chris Evans to raise money for a cancer charity.

Irish artists and former soldiers feature strongly on the EP. Along with O’Connor and Murphy, Imelda May is involved, along with Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason and the producer Brian Eno.

The fight against cancer has been compared sometimes to the attrition of the first World War with small gains coming after only after agonising losses.

Martial metaphors permeate the terminology when it comes to discussing cancer. Cancer patients don’t merely suffer from the disease they “battle” it and their battles are always “brave”. Some of the metaphors suggest that sheer willpower alone can “combat” the disease.

Over the years Prof Evans has read thousands of letters from cancer sufferers, many hoping that medical science could provide a way out of their agonies.

As the centenary of the Armistice approached, Prof Evans was drawn to reading the letters of soldiers from the front in the first World War. His grandfather, George Albert Evans, joined the Welsh Fusiliers aged of 16 and survived the war.

He noted many similarities in the words and tone of the letters sent from cancer sufferers and first World War soldiers. They contain common themes of battling something against overwhelming odds. The stoicism, the mordant wit and the black humour were often the same.

An astonishing 2.1 billion pieces of mail were sent to and from British and Commonwealth servicemen and women during the first World War. Professor Evans read 32,300 letters and decided to produce a record to raise money for charity.

Prof Evans says that the words of another Irishman provided the inspiration for another track on the One More Yard.

There’s A Devil is in the Drum is a forgotten classic of the first World War by Cork man John Lucy who was a serving soldier when war broke out and wrote vividly about the conflict, in particular about the Battle of Mons in August 1914.

“I read it in one setting,” he said. “It’s my No.1 book about the first World War. It’s a fascinating read.”

The song based on Lucy’s words will be released at a different date.

