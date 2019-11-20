Sigrid at 3Arena, Dublin: Everything you need to know

One of life’s pleasures in music is to see an artist you really admire graduate from venue to venue, each one bigger than the previous one they performed in, and then finally make boom-bam-bosh big time without losing a shred of what made you love them in the first place.

Norwegian songwriter Sigrid must have played Ireland 10 times in the past two years, and not once have we witnessed a poor gig. The music is a mirror image of the artist: unpretentious but dynamic. Songs will be mostly from this year’s debut album, Sucker Punch, but we’re guessing the next batch of songs are already written, so expect a few new ones, too. Advice? Be nice and kind – don’t kill her vibe. – Tony Clayton-Lea

When and where are the gigs?

On Friday evening, at 3Arena in Dublin.

Who’s the support act?

Special guests are north London electropop duo Ider, whose debut album Emotional Education gained widespread praise, and Moyka, a fellow Norwegian popster who released her debut EP, Circles, last month.

What time should I arrive?

Doors open at 6.30pm. The stage times are:

7pm: Moyka

8pm: Ider

9pm: Sigrid

How do I get there – and home again?

Parking is available in the Point Village car park (you can book through Ticketmaster for €13.85), but better to leave the car at home and use the Luas – get off at the final stop of the red line, the Point. There are usually extra trams on show nights because of the increased demand. The last Luas is scheduled to leave the Point at 12.30am on Saturday.

What will Sigrid play?

Here is the setlist from her concert in Drammen, Norway, on November 1st:

Sucker Punch

In Vain

Schedules

Plot Twist

Business Dinners

Sight of You

Don’t Kill My Vibe

Level Up

Go to War

High Five

Mine Right Now

Dynamite

Basic

Never Mine

Strangers

Don’t Feel Like Crying

Are there any tickets left?

There is limited availability on Ticketmaster. Concertgoers are advised buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What’s the security?

All bags will be searched at the door. Bottles, cans, selfie sticks, large umbrellas, iPads and other tablets, video cameras, professional cameras, audio recorders, GoPros, large posters (A3 or bigger), large flags on poles, belt chains and laser pointers are prohibited, along with anything that could be seen as a weapon. Large bags, backpacks and suitcases aren’t allowed into the arena, and there are no cloakroom facilities. With all this in mind, best to pack light and just bring what you need.

Under 16s must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. The standing area is strictly over 14s.

Can I take photographs?

No cameras or recording devices will be allowed into the arena, but you can bring and use your smartphone for photos and videos.

Accessibility

For special needs, please check the venue information page for details of facilities and companion tickets. Should you require further information please call the Special Needs Hotline: 0818903001 (Rep of Ireland); 03333219996 (Northern Ireland & UK); 00353 818 903 001 (International)