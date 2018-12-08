Ropes, plants, baths and other musical instruments

SATURDAY 8

BODY NOISE WORK

Temple Bar Gallery + Studios, Dublin, 7.30pm €15/€10 eventbrite.ie

There are nine artists involved in the last project by the music ensemble Kirkos. Five are composers (Sebastian Adams, Robbie Blake, Robert Coleman, Seán Ó Dálaigh and Susan Geaney), two are dancers (Ruarí Donovan and Laura Sarah Dowdall), one is a visual artist (Sarah Lundy), and one an interdisciplinary artist (Natasha Bourke). They are taking over four floors at the Temple Bar Gallery + Studios and promise to “demolish the divide between performer and creator, pulling the audience into brave new spaces and building their own separate but colliding worlds” using “anything from wires to ropes, plants to baths.” The project stems from intensive residential workshops mentored by Jennifer Walshe, John Godfrey, Vicky Langan and EL Putnam.

SUNDAY 9

CRASH ENSEMBLE

Hugh Lane Gallery, Dublin noon Adm free hughlane.ie

Crash Ensemble are at the Hugh Lane Gallery for a concert where the main focus is Barry O’Halpin. Well, three members of the group are: clarinettist Deirdre O’Leary, cellist and artistic director Kate Ellis, and guitarist Barry O’Halpin, who is one of the group’s composers in residence and also a member of the group Alarmist. The concert is topped and tailed by O’Halpin, with a new work at the start, and Lipids for electric guitar, bass clarinet and cello at the end. In between are Unsuk Chin’s bass clarinet piece Advice from a Caterpillar (from her 2007 opera Alice in Wonderland), and Anna Clyne’s Fits + Starts for amplified cello and tape. Clyne, who has been composer-in-residence with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Orchestre national d’Île-de-France and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, has the unusual distinction of being a living composer whose work was performed by both the RTÉ NSO and the Ulster Orchestra before it was programmed by Crash.

THURSDAY 13

ICO/JEAN-CLAUDE SPINOSI

St Mary’s Cathedral, Limerick 8pm €25/€22/€10/€5 irishchamberorchestra; Also Fri, Monkstown Parish Church

Jean-Claude Spinosi is in the news as conductor of Cecilia Bartoli’s new Vivaldi album with the French baroque orchestra Ensemble Matheus. His return to the Irish Chamber Orchestra is with another mezzo-soprano Sharon Carty, who made a praised Wexford Festival Opera debut in October and repeats the role of Orfeo in Irish National Opera’s tour of Gluck’s Orfeo et Euridice in February and March. With the ICO she offers a selection of arias by Handel as well as, of course, Vivaldi. The programme also features Mozart’s delectable Serenata notturna, Biber’s Battaglia a 10 and Barber’s Adagio.