Rolling Stones to get what they want for Croke Park concert

The Rolling Stones arrived into Dublin on Sunday evening in timely fashion for their concert on Thursday at Croke Park. Barely had their private jet touched the ground at Dublin Airport before singer Mick Jagger was on his way to catch the end of the cricket match between Ireland and Pakistan at Malahide.

Bands do not normally allow themselves four days’ preparation for a concert, but this is the first date on the second leg of the Stones’ No Filter tour. The members of the band, Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watt and Ronnie Wood need the time in Ireland to rehearse a new set list.

However, the look and feel of the show will be the same as the previous leg of the tour, which ended in Paris last Octover. “It’s expensive to change it,” said long-time tour manager Dale Skjerseth.

Fans attending the Croke Park concert have been warned by Aiken Promotions events controller Jim Clarke to travel light and to bring “just yourselves and a sense of excitement for the act”.

The Rolling Stones have a “consistency in how they handle their audience” when it comes to security, he explained. The band has insisted no bag bigger than an A5 sheet paper will be allowed into the arena.

All patrons will be subject to a pat-down search before being admitted to the venue. For those who are carrying back packs or other luggage, there will be left luggage facilities in the Abbey Court Hostel, Ned Kelly sports club, the Tipperary House pub and at the car park atrium in Terminal 1 of Dublin Airport.

It will be a busy week of concerts in Dublin. The Rolling Stones gig takes place between Ed Sheeran’s three concerts in the Phoenix Park tomorrow, Friday and Saturday nights. All three of Sheeran’s concerts are sold out.