Rod Stewart at 3Arena, Dublin: Everything you need to know

The days of Rod Stewart being the lad most likely to charm might have drifted, but there will surely always be something about the Scottish troubadour that will endear him not just his avid fan base. These two more-or-less sold-out shows in Dublin this week are a testament to that.

A regular visitor to Ireland – he played Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the summer – Stewart may hawk his back catalogue on each visit, but when it’s strewn both with original gems (including Maggie May, Mandolin Wind, You Wear It Well, I Was Only Joking and The Killing of Georgie) and with a rake of well-handled covers (including Handbags and Gladrags, Sailing, The First Cut Is the Deepest, Reason to Believe and Downtown Train) only a moaner would take issue.

When and where are the gigs?

On Wednesday and Thursday at 3Arena in Dublin.

Are tickets available?

Limited tickets remain for both nights on Ticketmaster. Concertgoers are advised to buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What time should I arrive?

Doors open at 6.30pm. Stewart is expected on stage at 8pm.

How do I get there – and home again?

Parking is available in the Point Village car park (you can book through Ticketmaster for €13.85), but better to leave the car at home and use the Luas – get off at the final stop of the red line, the Point. There are usually extra trams on show nights. The last Luas is scheduled to leave the Point at 12.30am on both nights.

What will Rod Stewart play?

Here’s the set list from his concert in Glasgow last Saturday:

Some Guys Have All the Luck

Having a Party

It Takes Two

Rhythm of My Heart

You Wear It Well

Forever Young

The Killing of Georgie (Part I and II)

Baby Jane

Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)

Maggie May

Downtown Train

Stripped

Dirty Old Town

The First Cut Is the Deepest

I Don’t Want to Talk About It

Grace

Have I Told You Lately

Go Your Own Way

Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?

Twistin’ the Night Away

Sailing

What’s the security?

All bags will be searched at the door. Bottles, cans, selfie sticks, large umbrellas, iPads and other tablets, video cameras, professional cameras, audio recorders, GoPros, large posters (A3 or bigger), large flags on poles, belt chains and laser pointers are prohibited, along with anything that could be seen as a weapon. Large bags, backpacks and suitcases aren’t allowed into the arena, and there are no cloakroom facilities. With all this in mind, best to pack light and just bring what you need.

Can I take photographs?

No cameras or recording devices will be allowed into the arena, but you can bring and use your smartphone for photos and videos.

Accessibility

3Arena asks people with accessibility requirements to contact the venue for details of facilities and companion tickets. You can also call Ticketmaster’s special-needs hotline, on 0818-903001 (Republic of Ireland), 0333-3219996 (Northern Ireland and Britain) or 00-353-818-903001 (international).