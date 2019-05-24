Richard Ashcroft regains ‘f**king masterpiece’ Bitter Sweet Symphony from Rolling Stones

The Verve singer has regained the rights to his 1997 song after 22 year of lost royalties

Richard Ashcroft wins the prize for Music Outstanding Contribution to British Music at The Ivors. Photograph: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Richard Ashcroft wins the prize for Music Outstanding Contribution to British Music at The Ivors. Photograph: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

 

Richard Ashcroft has regained rights to his song Bitter Sweet Symphony after more than two decades.

The Verve singer lost the rights to his most recognisable song, which ended up in the possession of The Rolling Stones stars Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

All credits and royalty rights have now been returned to Ashcroft for what he has called a “f****** masterpiece”.

Released in 1997 on Urban Hymns, the track sampled The Rolling Stones’s song The Last Time, using a composition by Andrew Oldham, and became the centre of lawsuits which saw Ashcroft stripped of rights and royalties.

More than 20 years since the song was released, Jagger and Richards have given these rights back.

All future royalties that would have gone to the pair for Bitter Sweet Symphony will now go to Ashcroft, and they have removed their names from the credits for the track.

The singer has also been honoured at The Ivors 2019 for his outstanding contribution to British music.

Speaking at the awards ceremony in London, he said: “We’ve been working over the last few months, years, 20 years. As of last month Mick Jagger and Keith Richards signed over all their publishing for Bitter Sweet Symphony. which is a truly kind and magnanimous thing to do, they didn’t need to do it.

“As of last month, thank you so much Keith Richards and Mick Jagger, for acknowledging me as the writer of a f**king masterpiece — it’ll live forever.

“Music is power, forever.”– Press Association

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.