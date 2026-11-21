Fontaines DC

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

★★★★☆

It seems fitting for Fontaines DC to kick off their biggest British tour so far in the so-called second capital of Ireland. Since playing Liverpool’s Sound City showcase in 2018, the band have spectacularly graduated from next big thing to one of the hottest rock bands in the world.

Their box-office clout is so powerful that they sold 500,000 tickets in 10 days for their Dopamine Chamber tour and added second nights at Slane and at Heaton Park, in Manchester, a venue best known for hosting huge homecoming shows from heavyweights such as Oasis and The Stone Roses.

At the M&S Bank Arena on Friday, the first anniversary of the death of The Stones Roses’ bass player, Mani, Fontaines DC take to the stage to the throbbing bass line of Shoot Speed/Kill Light, by the late bassist’s other seminal band, Primal Scream.

The lights go down and the Irish group’s own brooding bass of Six Shot Morning booms into life, a futuristic slice of New Order-inspired synth-pop that’s the perfect induction into tonight’s 11,000-capacity dopamine chamber.

They sound fantastically loud by the sometimes tepid standards of arena rock. Here’s The Thing, Nabokov and a delirious rattle through the pop-punk banger Boys in the Better Land – the only tune in their set from their debut album, Dogrel – sound colossal.

Grian Chatten immediately has Liverpool in the palm of his hand. Without saying a word he has the whole arena echoing his hand movements as he bounds a silver stage and walks up and down a runway.

You Miss Me, Demolition and Happy for You sound far more direct and propulsive than on the atmospherically gloomy studio versions, as if these songs were born to be played live and allowed to breathe in the presence of an audience.

In the Modern World effortlessly reaches the arena’s back rows, suggesting it will easily cope with stadiums and humungous outdoor spaces next summer.

The classic indie jangle of Favourite is dedicated to Franz Dietz, brother of Fontaines DC’s late manager, Trevor.

For a band who have been releasing music for less than a decade, it’s astonishing that they can deliver a crowd-pleasing bumper 22-song set.

They cap off a joyous evening with Where Is Gone?, their sumptuous collaboration with Rosalía, whose presence isn’t required to sweep Liverpool completely off its feet.