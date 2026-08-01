Christy Moore at All Together Now: A rousing Auld Triangle is dedicated to the late Glen Hansard

Christy Moore

Something Kind of Wonderful, Saturday

★★★★☆

Glastonbury has its Legends slot and All Together Now in Waterford has Christy Moore playing to a heaving Something Kind of Wonderful tent on Saturday evening.

He crams a lifetime of emotions, activism and call-to-arms songwriting into the 60-minute performance. A rousing Auld Triangle is dedicated to the late Glen Hansard, whom Moore, now aged 81, remembers as a dear friend and collaborator.

There are potshots, too. During the rollicking Delirium Tremens, he sings about Leo Varadkar and Kylie Minogue – the response is a volley of boos – and about Conor McGregor.

Moore would blush at being described as one of Ireland’s best-loved songwriters. Yet this trenchantly boisterous set in a sweltering tent makes it clear how deeply his music is embedded in the Irish psyche.

Everyone knows all the words to Joxer Goes to Stuttgart, his surreal tale of a fan following the Ireland soccer team to Germany in 1988. Firebrand protest ballad Ordinary Man, for its part, provokes the sort of bawling emotion generally associated with Oasis concerts.

Christy Moore pays tribute to Glen Hansard at All Together now as fans sing The Auld Triangle

But the crowd really is only interested in the hits: quieter ballads are drowned out by the hubbub of conversation. You do occasionally wonder if people want to hear Moore or merely observe him from a distance.

All Together Now is becoming a popular stop-off for veteran artists wishing to perform to a mad-for-it younger demographic. Bob Geldof and the Boomtown Rats cut a swathe through the Something Kind of Wonderful stage last year. Now Moore is ripping it up – and when he encores with freewheeling folk epic Lisdoonvarna, mere canvas and ropes seem insufficient to contain the audience’s enthusiasm.