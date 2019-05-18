Protests held in Jerusalem ahead of Eurovision grand final

As Israel gears up for tonight’s grand final of the Eurovision song contest, some religious Jews held an unprecedented protest against the desecration of the Sabbath due to the event.

During the Jewish Sabbath (Shabbat), which begins at sundown Friday and ends on Saturday night, observant Jews are strictly prohibited from working, driving and using electrical devices. Although Tel Aviv’s Eurovision final begins after the end of the Sabbath, the rehearsals and preparations required employing hundreds of staff to work on Friday night and Saturday.

Israel’s chief rabbi David Lau called on Jews to refrain from doing work at least 10 minutes before candle lighting time, which traditionally heralds in the start of the Sabbath, and extend Sabbath observance for an extra 10 minutes on Saturday night.

“This Shabbat will be a mass desecration,” he said. “Unfortunately, this is not the first time but this time it will be before the eyes of the entire world.”

After religious political parties held up talks on forming Israel’s next government, prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu insisted the government is not in charge of Eurovision production and most of those involved with it are not Jewish.

Twenty-six contestants are participating in tonight’s final at the Tel Aviv Expo Arena. Ten countries advanced from each of the two semifinals held earlier this week and they will be joined by the Big Five who qualify automatically (Germany; France; the United Kingdom; Italy and Spain) along with hosts, Israel.

Dutch contestant Duncan Laurence is the bookie’s favourite followed by Australia, whose vocalist Kate Miller-Heidke sings while suspended high in the air on a bendy pole.

Russia and the Scandinavian countries have also been creating a buzz.

Madonna will perform two songs during the interval, and the final show also features a performance from four former contestants.

Last year’s winner, Netta Barzalai, will opens the show by “flying” this year’s finalists into the arena.

The Israeli singer will return later to perform her new single, Nana Banana, during the wait for the final vote tally.

Israeli Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot will appear in a pre-recorded video.

There will also be appearances from Israel’s 1979 Eurovision winner Gali Atari and the multi-ethnic music collective The Idan Raichel Project.

Eurovision 2019 has been considered a great success and although many of the songs failed to impress, both semifinals will be remembered for their stunning special effects creating breathtaking spectacles.

Organisers promise that Saturday night’s final will not disappoint.

The flare-up on the Gaza border a week before Eurovision raised fears that militants would aim rockets at Tel Aviv but a ceasefire was clinched after a few days fighting and things have been quiet during the Eurovision.

There were also concerns that anti-Israel activists would disrupt the event but protests have been marginal and boycott activists failed to persuade any of the artists to cancel their participation.