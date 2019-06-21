Prince: Originals review – Dazzling tracks from the vault of a pop genius

Album:

Orginals Artist:

Prince Label:

NPG/Warner Bros. Genre:

R&B / Soul

The mark that Prince made on music finds a home in pop, funk, soul, hip-hop and electronic music but in his private vaults lay thousands of unreleased songs and original versions of songs he wrote for other artists.

While there are ethical concerns over releasing these songs posthumously, in learning just how much damage was caused in the 2008 Universal Studio fire, it’s apparent that the only true way to preserve music is to release it.

The New York Times reported that an estimated amount of 500,000 song titles, including music by Chuck Berry, Howlin’ Wolf, Etta James and The Roots, were lost forever in the fire, so while Prince had his reasons for keeping these songs under lock and key in Paisley Park, in hearing his treatments for Nothing Compares 2 U and Manic Monday, you can revel in his artistry and appreciate how Sinéad O’Connor and the Bangles made these songs their own.

Always shifting gears, sensitivities and styles, these songs created for others – including Kenny Rogers, Sheila E and Prince’s protege girl group Appolonia 6 – are an insight into the genius who never stopped thinking in music.