Powering up the powerhouse sessions: This week’s traditional music highlights

Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh and Siobhán Miller, Seán Keane, Nuadán and Matt Cranitch

Siobhan Long

Damian Mullane, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Siobhán Miller and Anna Massey are at the Sugar Club in Dublin on Wednesday  

Wednesday 16th

Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Siobhán Miller, Damian Mullane and Anna Massey
The Sugar Club, Leeson St, Dublin 8pm €21.79/€11.24 musicnetwork.ie
Also Thurs, The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim; Fri, Droichead Arts Centre, Drogheda, Co Louth

Mighty west Kerry singer Nic Amhlaoibh saddles up along with Scottish singer Miller, both of them winners of 2018 folk awards in Ireland and Scotland. They are joined for this Music Network tour by powerhouse accordion player Mullane and guitarist/banjo player Massey on the opening night of an extensive national tour.

Jack and Angela Plunkett with Frank Spiers
The Clé Club, Cois Life bar, Liberty Hall, Dublin 8pm €5 cleclub.wetpaint.com

Fear an tí Terry Moylan corrals a fine gathering of singers for a night titled “Scotland the Brave, Burns, Brexit and the Border”. That’s an agenda that could serve them well for the whole year. This weekly singing club welcomes singers from the floor at its sessions.

Thursday 17th

Nuadán
Bewley’s Café Theatre, Grafton St, Dublin 5.45pm €15 087-2547574

Gael-Linn’s hugely successful monthly teatime sessions reconvene for the new year with a session featuring this Waterford-based four-piece. Fiddle player and singer Pax Ó Faoláin joins bouzouki player, pianist and singer Mardara Ó Faoláin, along with flute and whistle player Iarlaith Mac Gabhann and concertina player Colm McGonigle. Nuadán will perform music from their album, Lá Laindí Lugha.

Matt Cranitch
Na Píobairí Uilleann, Henrietta St, Dublin 8pm €10/€5 pipers.ie           

The Pipers Club reconvenes its Notes & Narratives series with this lecture and recital from renowned Sliabh Luachra fiddle player and teacher Cranitch, who will deliver a lecture titled Music of a ‘Hidden Ireland’: Tunes and recordings from the Cork/Kerry border.

Friday 18th

Seán Keane
St John’s Theatre, Listowel, Co Kerry 8pm €25 stjohnstheatrelistowel.com

Caherlistrane, Co Galway has been the fulcrum of a rich singing tradition in the bosom of the Keane family. Seán’s solo singing career continues to flourish, and this is his fourth concert in this venue in less than two years. Tonight, Seán will sing many songs from his latest album, Gratitude.

