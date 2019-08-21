Post Malone at the RDS: Everything you need to know

Noted for his melting-pot style – anything from R&B and hip-hop to folksy-country and rock, sometimes a mix of it all – the 24-year-old Post Malone has an economical, slinky way with tunes, of which many will be played at his first open-air headline show in Ireland. But seriously, who would have ever thought that one of America’s most commercially successful rappers and songwriters would one day be sitting down with US chat show host Jimmy Fallon and ripping into a version of The Dubliners’ Seven Drunken Nights? That happened about two weeks ago, but we’re betting our bottom farthing there will be a repeat of it here.

Who are the support acts?

Guyanese-American rapper, singer, songwriter Saint Jhn and American singer, rapper, and songwriter Tyla Yahweh.

When do they play?

At the RDS Arena, in Dublin, on Thursday. Saint Jhn kicks off proceedings at 6.30pm. Tyla Yahweh is next up at 7.45pm, with Post Malone due on stage at 8.45pm.

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 6pm.

How do I get there – and home again?

Public transport is the best way to get to the RDS. Leave plenty of time to get to and from the venue.

By Dart Lansdowne Road and Sandymount Dart stations are a 10- or 15-minute walk away, depending which entrance of the arena your gig ticket is for. If you’re coming by train from outside Dublin, change from your intercity service at Connolly or Pearse stations. The last Darts of the night leave shortly after 11.30pm.

By bus Take Dublin Bus route 4, 7, 7a or 120 to stop 415, on Pembroke Road, opposite the US embassy. You can also take route 4, 7 or 7a to stop 483, outside 90 Merrion Road, opposite the British embassy.

By car Parking is extremely limited around the RDS, which is in a residential area. The Garda will also be operating a traffic-management plan. So use a car park in central Dublin and come the rest of the way by public transport (or on foot). AA Roadwatch will have traffic reports. on traffic on your route: www.theaa.ie/roadwatch/newsroom.

Stay up to date The gig organisers recommend downloading the Evntz app for the latest transport information.

Approach routes Follow the red route, and enter the RDS via Simmonscourt Road, if your ticket is for Gold Circle, Anglesea Stand blocks C-E, Grandstand blocks F-J . Follow the yellow route, and enter via Merrion Road, if you have an accessible ticket or pitch. Follow the blue route, and enter via Anglesea Road, if your ticket is for pitch, Anglesea Stand blocks A-C, or Grandstand blocks K-N.

What will they play?

Here is what Post Malone played his recent concert on August 17th in Krakow

Too Young

Over Now

Better Now

No Option

Goodbyes

Zack and Codeine

Candy Paint

Wow.

Psycho

Paranoid

I Fall Apart

Stay (Acoustic)

Go Flex

White Iverson

Sunflower

rockstar

Congratulations

Are there any tickets left?

Ticketmaster.ie has tickets available. We wouldn’t advise buying tickets from an unaccredited source.

What’s will security be like?

Allow time for security checks on the way in. Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted. All bags may be searched, and this can be time-consuming, so consider going bagless for easier entry. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities. You will not be allowed to bring umbrellas, alcohol (or other food and drink), garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, glasses or cans into the venue.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but not with a professional cameras, or a camera with a detachable lens. So stick to your smartphone. Video cameras and audio recorders, iPads and GoPros are also banned.

What’s the weather forecast?

Thursday evening will be mild and humid with sunny spells. Temperatures are likely to be around 17 degrees, cooling down a little later on.